5 radio stations that GTA 6 fans can expect to see return

With GTA 6 set to release on consoles next year, fans are eager to learn about all that the game has to offer. While Rockstar hasn't revealed much since the first trailer, fans have begun to speculate on the game's expected features and content. The 2022 leaks have also revealed a great deal about the game.

Something that has been left out from many discussions, however, is the radio stations. The original Vice City had some of the most memorable radio stations in the entire franchise, which was expanded upon in Vice City Stories. With GTA 6 returning to Vice City, it's only fitting that they bring back some of the radio stations from these games.

There are some other unique stations in the HD Universe games that are also worth a shot, mainly because of how distinct they are compared to the other stations in those games. With that in mind, here are some radio stations that Rockstar might bring back to the series through the upcoming game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 radio stations fans expect to see in GTA 6

1) Flash FM

Flash FM is one of the most popular radio stations in GTA Vice City, and it's easy to see why. It has a selection of the most memorable 80s pop hits and even features a returning DJ from Grand Theft Auto 3. If any radio station from the 3D Universe deserves to return, it has to be this one.

Los Santos had its own pop radio station, Non-Stop-Pop FM, in Grand Theft Auto 5. If Vice City is to have a unique identity, it can't reuse the same station name from the last game. Fans might even see DJ Toni return to host Flash FM in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) V-Rock

V-Rock is another staple from Vice City and Vice City Stories, much like the previous station on this list. This is Vice City's dedicated rock radio station that mostly played heavy/thrash metal in the 80s. In the upcoming game, it could be rehashed as a classic rock radio station.

Both GTA 4 and 5 had their own dedicated rock radio stations, like Liberty Rock and Los Santos Rock Radio. Vice City also deserves its own dedicated radio station for rock music, and there's no better option than V-Rock. Unfortunately, Lazlow Jones is unlikely to return as the radio host since he left Rockstar in 2020.

3) Fresh FM

Los Santos has a dedicated rap radio station called Radio Los Santos, which first appeared in GTA San Andreas and was reintroduced in GTA 5. Vice City also got its own rap radio station with Vice City Stories in 2006, and since the game was set in the 80s, it played old-school hip-hop from the era.

Rockstar might bring back this radio station or introduce something similar as a spiritual successor. According to the Grand Theft Auto timeline, Fresh FM is the oldest hip-hop radio station, so it would be interesting to show that it's still running in Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Kult FM

Kult FM is one of the newest radio stations in the series, as it was added to GTA Online on December 2023 alongside The Cayo Perico Heist DLC. Unlike the rest of the radio stations on this list, Kult FM is not tied to a specific genre or type of music. It plays a variety of tracks that range from post-punk, alt-rock, and new wave to hip-hop and even soul.

This station has a little bit of something for everybody and manages to attract a variety of listeners. Such a radio station would fit perfectly with GTA 6, which is expected to make a generational leap in the franchise.

5) Vice City FM

Vice City FM is a modern replacement for Flash FM and Emotion 98.3 from Vice City and Vice City Stories. However, it's exclusive to Liberty City and was introduced alongside the GTA Episodes from Liberty City DLCs. Much like the aforementioned two radio stations, it plays 80s pop music and is hosted by Fernando Martinez.

Given that the FM is named after Vice City, the location GTA 6 is set in, it should absolutely make a comeback in the upcoming game. More importantly, Fernando Martinez, a long-time radio personality in the franchise, deserves to have his own station again.

