Ranking the 5 best GTA games when it comes to cheat codes

The GTA series has a long, storied history of having cheat codes, even in the present day. Modern games don't tend to have enterable cheats, so it's surprising that every single-player Grand Theft Auto game has had it. Given how many games there are in the series, some of them are bound to implement this feature better than others.

Generally, the quality and quantity of the cheat codes are the most important parts of evaluating how good they are. The former is more important than the latter, especially when it comes to unique GTA cheats.

Ranking the best GTA games regarding the quality of their cheat codes

5) Liberty City Stories

Both Vice City Stories and Liberty City Stories have standard cheat codes for the most part. However, the latter game has a few more unique options, such as giving everybody a big head. There is no need to reinvent the wheel when the standard options work exceptionally well.

It's also worth noting that there are some codes that unlock multiplayer content, which are only useful on the PSP version of the game.

4) GTA 5

While this game might be lacking in terms of the number of cheats, its selection of available codes is excellent. Not to mention, it's the most popular game in the series by a wide margin, meaning that players are constantly looking it up.

There was even a recent study where it was the most looked-up game with cheats in the United States (based on the number of states looking it up). It's also nice that there are multiple ways to enter them.

3) GTA III

As the game that propelled the series to new heights, it's only reasonable that GTA III also set the bar when it came to good cheat codes. Some series staples introduced here include:

Entering codes via button combinations and not through entering a specific name

Spawn vehicles (like the infamous Spawn Rhino cheat)

Altering Wanted Levels

Slowing down and speeding up general gameplay

Pedestrians riot

Some parts of the game might not have aged well, but the codes are as excellent (if not better) as most of the later games.

2) Vice City

All of the basic cheat codes, plus some nifty ones that change Tommy's model, are all present in GTA Vice City. This game has the best "Play as" cheats, which can change Tommy's model to several characters like:

Lance Vance

Candy Suxxx

Ken Rosenberg

Some of the other unique codes are only present in this game, making it feel more special than some of the generic options in the rest of the series.

1) San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has both quantity and quality when it comes to its cheat codes. It has the highest number of cheat codes in the series, which can range from various effects such as:

The usual spawn vehicle antics

Changing CJ's skills

Aggressive pedestrians

Recruit anybody into a gang

Various weather effects

Traffic and pedestrian themes

Similarly, the effects of these cheats range from minor and niche to exceptionally valuable. Some of them are among the most iconic in the series, such as Spawn Jetpack.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

