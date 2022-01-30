Ranking all 5 GTA games on Android based on their average reviews

Android gamers have plenty of GTA games to consider playing, although they should check out their reviews beforehand.

Two games have below-average reviews due to technical problems, while the other three have good to great reviews. None of these titles are F2P, with their prices ranging from $4.99 to $6.99. They don't cost a lot, but players are unlikely to get refunds, making the reviews even more important than usual.

Ranking the top five best GTA games on Android based on their average reviews

5) GTA: Liberty City Stories (2.8 / 5)

It has the lowest rating out of any Rockstar game on Android (Image via Rockstar Games)

A 2.8 out of 5 rating is terrible for a Grand Theft Auto game, but the vast majority of the recent reviews are bad because the game no longer works on their device. Unsurprisingly, some Android gamers aren't happy paying $6.99 for a game that doesn't work.

Rockstar doesn't update their mobile games often, so many players with newer phones or tablets should steer clear from this game. There is a comment sentiment in the reviews shown in this popular comment (which got over 800 likes):

"Just stopped working. Opens for one second, if that, and closes immediately. I've tried resetting my phone, I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling the app. Nothing..."

4) Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (3.0 / 5)

It's the most reviewed GTA game on Android (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas, unfortunately, suffers from a similar fate to Liberty City Stories in that many modern mobile gamers can't play the game. Many gamers using an Android 12 device cannot play this game, which has led its rating to drop to 3.0 out of 5 stars.

Like before, Rockstar Support isn't helpful for players who have these technical issues. Its legendary reputation and price of $6.99 make its technical problems even more brutal than usual.

It's a great game, but some reviews suggest playing it on other platforms to truly enjoy it.

3) GTA Chinatown Wars (4.0 / 5)

It was originally a game for a handheld console, so it transitioned very well (Image via Rockstar Games)

Chinatown Wars also has technical issues for modern Android devices, but its overall reviews are still more positive than the previous two titles. A 4.0 out of 5 rating is good.

Aside from technical issues, the only other major complaint is that the virtual joystick can be clunky to use. Otherwise, it's a good port of the original game, with many Android users finding the game to be fun and worth the $4.99.

Chinatown Wars was originally made for a handheld console, so it transitioned excellently as a mobile game.

2) Grand Theft Auto Vice City (4.2 / 5)

Vice City is still fun to play (Image via Rockstar Games)

There aren't as many technical problems running Vice City as the previous titles, which unsurprisingly leads to a higher overall score. It's also not from a top-down perspective, which appeals to more players than Chinatown Wars.

It's the GTA experience that fans know and love. Many fans were nostalgic for it, and it holds up well to many of the GTA clones on the market.

1) Grand Theft Auto III (4.4 /5)

Surprisingly, the oldest game has the best reviews (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's more or less similar to what makes Vice City's reviews so good: A Grand Theft Auto game that works on modern devices and has good 3D controls. Many mobile players still feel nostalgic for it, and it's gotten more positive attention this year than all of the previous titles.

