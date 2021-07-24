Ranking the 5 least difficult missions in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has a few of the most memorable characters in the franchise alongside a few unforgettable missions. While some of them were easy enough to complete, a few were literal no-brainers.

A few missions in-game were so simple that they felt like child's play rather than something players would expect to find in a GTA game, which often has complex plots and scenarios.

Perhaps the developers felt that a few easy missions now and then would be good for morale and to counter some of the impossible tasks that players would face later on. Here are some of the most straightforward missions in GTA San Andreas.

Five easiest GTA San Andreas missions

5) Drive-Thru

Following CJ's return to San Andreas, during mission five of the game, Sweet, Big Smoke, and Ryder decided to grab a bite to eat. Players are tasked with driving them all to the eatery "Cluckin' Bell" and going through the drive-thru.

While waiting for the food, they are ambushed, and an intense car chase occurs with NPCs on both sides brandishing guns. Although players are being shot at during this mission, given that it's an early game mission, there's no way things can go wrong.

Suffice to say, Drive-Thru is one of the easiest yet adrenaline-pumping missions in GTA San Andreas, with great cutscenes and a few wholesome moments that dwell with the event before CJ returns home.

4) Ryder

Not only is this one of the easiest missions in the game, but one of the funniest as well. After Ryder decides to hit up a pizza place, things take a turn for the worse when the cashier pulls a gun on CJ and Ryder. To complete the mission, all that gamers have to do is drive Ryder home safe and sound.

3) Verdant Meadows

It's unclear how this became a mission in GTA San Andreas, as the entire series of events is more of a business translation than gameplay for the most part. To complete this mission, all users had to do was purchase the abandoned airstrip.

Had a nice relaxing flight around the world landing back at Verdant Meadows :-) #GTA #SanAndreas pic.twitter.com/bH9nQIsuOq — C.R.FitzGerald•••• (@ColdRFusion) January 14, 2014

The only tricky part about this mission was that players needed to save $80,000 to make the purchase, which can be challenging for newcomers to the series or in-game spendthrifts.

2) Tagging Up The Turf

"Tagging Up The Turf" is one of those missions in which things can't go wrong. All that gamers have to do is spray over other gang signs and return to Grove Street once completed.

Although they will encounter two Ballas at the spray tag locations, eliminating them won't be difficult at all.

1) Wear Flowers In Your Hair

"Wear Flowers In Your Hair" was one of the most straightforward missions that players could complete in GTA San Andreas. The entire mission mainly consisted of CJ driving about to different locations and sounding the car's horn.

The only way gamers could fail this mission is if they attacked the police or destroyed the car. Other than that, it was virtually next to impossible to fail this mission.

