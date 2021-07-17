Ranking the most difficult missions in GTA 5: From demanding to herculean

When it comes to GTA 5, players think about chaos, fun, and cars, to name a few. The game does not require any kind of grinding or reaching the top. It is mostly fun, and players have the complete freedom to approach the game the way they want.

However, some degree of challenge is always accepted and is healthy for players as well. With that being said, sometimes GTA 5 really takes things a step too further with its missions. Here are the top 5 most difficult missions in GTA 5.

5 most difficult missions in GTA 5

5) Scouting the Port

While some consider this mission from GTA 5 to be difficult, for others it is annoying and outright mundane. In this mission, players, as Trevor, need to serve in the shipping port of Los Santos and operate a couple of machines. The mission gets boring pretty quickly.

4) The Triathlons

Nobody would have expected a side mission from GTA 5 to be this tough and challenging. This mission is unlocked after the completion of the ‘Fame or Shame’ mission. In this, players engage in a 3-part race that involves swimming, running, and cycling. Sounds fun, right?

But it turns out just the opposite. The player's Stamina Bar makes this mission challenging and frustrating. The stamina for any of the three characters in GTA 5 can quickly be exhausted if the stat hasn’t been heightened already.

3) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

"Did Somebody Say Yoga?" from GTA 5 is a combination of hard and frustrating. This mission demands players take part in yoga and perform multiple poses. It might look everyday and easy to complete with button-based controls, but it is more than just that.

Players need to keep holding the buttons until Michael performs the exact yoga posture. If players fail for the tenth time, they need to start all over again.

2) Minor Turbulence

The mission from GTA 5 will be conducted individually by Trevor. Players need to fly a Duster plane to Fort Zancudo while evading the radar and laying low. In true GTA fashion, players crash land and need to steal a plane and fly away while chased by enemies.

Just as with any other flying missions in the GTA series, this one also has the same problem. Controls are all over the place, and players might need some time to learn the controls and the techniques involved.

1) The Big Score - Obvious option

Lastly, The Big Score mission from GTA 5 is one of the most difficult missions of the lot. It can be performed in two ways, a "clever" way that requires "asking for gold," filling up trucks with it and fleeing the city. The other way is the "obvious" way that necessitates players to drill into the vault, break out with the gold and fly away in helicopters.

Players will face an enormous amount of security and police resistance, combined with complicated driving patterns and shootouts. Players might require more than a couple of chances to get the hang of all the action that goes on.

