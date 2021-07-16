Ranking GTA villains from annoying to detestable

The GTA series features a number of bastardly goons, each more vexing than the other.

While some antagonists manage to annoy the heck out of the player without coming off as total duds, others make players want to reach through the screen and tear them into unrecognizable ribbons.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most despicable villains of all time, ranked from annoying to loathsome.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

GTA Antagonists ranked: Annoying to despicable

#5 Ryder – GTA San Andreas

While Ryder wasn't exactly annoying as a gang member, he didn't make a very good villain. Indeed, his backstory felt rather rushed, hastily sketched out to elevate the shock effect that Big Smoke's betrayal was supposed to deliver.

It made little sense for a washed-up drug addict to team up with Big Smoke, the quintessential GTA antagonist, and stab his companions in the back for a meager gain.

Perhaps Ryder would have been more memorable had he not chosen to betray CJ, but the lack of motive on his part made his entire role rather underwhelming.

#4 Sonny Forelli – GTA Vice City

It makes sense for characters to be as guarded as possible in a world as dark and dangerous as GTA Vice City but Forelli's cynicism turned him into a total douchebag, rendering him incapable of trusting anyone, even his closest mates.

Forelli's maniacal outbursts and mind-boggling threats make for some of the most intense scenes in GTA Vice City, and despite his flaws, he is not as hated as some of the more vexing villains in the series.

#3 Frank Tenpenny - GTA San Andreas

Image Via Grand Theft Wiki

Tenpenny's wonton folly and sadistic ways have corrupted his mind to the degree that he can no longer distinguish the good from the bad, and his insatiable thirst for power and acquisition makes it extremely hard for players to stand him, even when he is featured in some of the most critical scenes in the game. Tenpenny is arguably the most disagreeable character in the entire series.

#2 Steve Haines - GTA 5

Image via Sportskeeda

Another despicable personality that makes players want to reach through the screen and bash his festering teeth right in. If players could kill one character in the GTA series, once and for all, it would undoubtedly be Steve Haines. Ironically, he is also the most developed villain in the game and makes for some of the most chilling scenes in GTA 5.

#1 Devin Weston - GTA 5

Devin Weston is the most despicable villain in the series if there ever was one. A shameless misogynist and acquisitive capitalist, Devin Weston makes it hard for players to just keep playing the game and not shatter the screen to get rid of him. Moreover, he actually had the galls to tell Franklin to kill Michael. Good thing players could lock him up in the back of his own car and send him off to an early death.

