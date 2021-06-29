5 GTA 5 villains who should show up in GTA 6

GTA 5 added a lot of new faces to the game. It also introduced new antagonists who play a vital role in shaping the story. Players usually have a love-hate relationship with these bad guys. While some players love their cunningness and wittiness, others outright dismiss them.

While GTA 6 is nowhere near the horizon and Rockstar isn't revealing much either, several rumors have been mounting for a long time now. It would be great to see some brutes from GTA 5 make a comeback in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 villains from GTA 5 who should comeback in GTA 6

1) Devin Weston

Devin Weston was a very influential and wealthy business magnate with a lot of friends in law enforcement. He wanted Michael dead at the end of GTA 5. Although Devin was killed by Franklin, Trevor and Michael at the end of GTA 5, he could reprise his role as a villain in GTA 6.

2) Steve Haines

Steve Haines was a chaotic and rude FIB agent who also hosted the popular reality show 'The Underbelly Of Paradise' in GTA 5. He did a great job in making players despise him for what he was.

He didn't live up to his promise of paying Michael and others while using them for his benefits. Despite Steve dying in GTA 5 Rockstar, could resurrect him if GTA 6 is set in an earlier time.

3) Martin Madrazo

Another great fit would be Martin Madrazo from GTA 5 if Rockstar fancies it that way. He is the leader of his own Mexican-American drug cartel, the most ruthless Mexican narcotics gang in the Los Santos area. Players will remember his wife Patricia, whom Trevor falls in love with and takes.

Rockstar could, in some way, explore this storyline and even bring back fan-favorite Trevor into GTA 6.

4) Stretch

Harold Joseph, aka Stretch, was a senior member of the Chamberlain Gangster Families and a past friend of Franklin and Lamar. He was first seen in the early hours of the game after being released from prison when he met with Franklin in front of Franklin's house.

He later betrayed Lamar and Lamar was saved by Franklin. He survived in the ending A and B but died if the player went for ending C. He could play a decent role as a minor antagonist in GTA 6.

5) Wei Cheng

Wei Cheng is a ruthless character who leads the powerful Los Santos Triads gang. He wanted to expand into different parts of the town and even sent his son to Trevor for help. However, a feud developed between him and Trevor later on. GTA 6 could explore his character and gang in some way. Not much is known about his whereabouts if players go with either option A or B in GTA 5.

Wei Cheng was a ruthless criminal (Image via GTAForums)

