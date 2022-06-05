Ranking vehicle classes in GTA Online by their fastest car

Vehicle classes are integral to specific races in GTA Online, as there are instances where players can only use a specific car from a particular class. Top speed isn't everything in a race, but it is an important trait nonetheless.

It is also interesting to see how much powercreep has happened in GTA Online over the years, as more than half of the fastest cars come from the recent next-gen update.

The 13 vehicle classes relevant to this topic are:

Compact Coupe Muscle Off-Road Open Wheel Sedan Sports Sports Classic Super SUV Tuner Van Utility

The fastest top speeds in this article are taken from Broughy1322, who accurately and meticulously documents those stats. They will be different from what the in-game displays tell players.

The fastest car of each vehicle class in GTA Online

The Karin S95 is the fastest car in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of the fastest cars in each vehicle class in GTA Online, done in descending order:

Sports - S95 (155.5 mph) Super - Deveste Eight (151.75 mph) Sports Classic - Turismo Classic (150.5 mph) Muscle - Arbiter GT (141.25 mph) Coupe - Sentinel XS (137.75 mph) SUV - Astron Custom (137 mph) Tuner - Jester RR (125 mph) Compact - Brioso R/A (124.75 mph) Sedan - Schafter V12 (124.25 mph) Open Wheel - DR1 (124 mph) Off-Road - Brutus (123.5 mph) Van - Gang Burrito & Lost Gang Burrito (105.25 mph) Utility - Sadler (100 mph)

It's worth noting that these are the fastest cars for every vehicle class in GTA Online as of June 4, 2022. Any new ones introduced after that date that may alter this list won't be applicable here.

The Jester RR is the fastest car in a vehicle class that doesn't have HSW upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

Now, one of the most obvious caveats to mention here is that Hao's Special Works greatly influences which cars are the fastest in their respective vehicle classes. It's available for seven of them and manages to top every single one of them. Those seven are:

This ranking only applies to the next-gen version of GTA Online, as that port has HSW upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

Naturally, this list is only relevant to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, as HSW upgrades don't exist on the PS4, Xbox One, or PC ports as of yet. Still, this highlights how drastically this new feature has altered many cars' top speeds in GTA Online. The remaining six vehicle classes featuring cars without HSW upgrades only do so because there aren't any HSW upgrades in those categories.

The only exception to this new trend is in motorcycles, where the Western Reever has 163 mph. That is faster than the Hakuchou Drag Bike's maximum top speed of 157.5 mph (which includes its HSW upgrades).

