Redesigned menu for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced revealed

The GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced Edition will soon be available for the new generation consoles, featuring improved visuals, better framerates and many other bells and whistles attached. However, to make the "oldly" new GTA 5 alluring, the developers have gone ahead and redesigned the entire in-game menu.

A few notable leakers have shared a sneak peek of the new front menu which will be available with the new edition. While the old menu is fairly good and functional, the redesigned one certainly looks chic and organized at first glance.

Leakers share new Redesigned menu for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

For most folks out there, GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced is not a new game. However, it still needed some quality-of-life changes here and there. So, leaks about the newly redesigned menu for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced certainly don't come as much of a surprise. Prominent GTA leaker Tez2 recently tweeted about this, showing images of the upgraded menu which certainly looks like Rockstar is taking the Red Dead Redemption route with GTA Online.

The menu has a new Story mode and Online tab, allowing players to easily switch between both titles. In general, both the layout and overall design have been greatly improved and have also made shifting across tabs and jobs smoother. It seems that Rockstar has opted for the safer route with the new menu, taking inspiration from its other widely popular title. However, it is good that GTA Online is seeing changes and that Rockstar is trying to make the game feel new.

EWOZI @Mrsnipes20 @GTAonlineNews @Alexgta201 Wtf it looks like some read dead and some shi you would see in a Role play server

The GTA community is already unhappy with the recent launch of GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which failed to meet expectations and performed poorly. So, this might be Rockstar's way of showing that they have put some effort into this newly improved edition. The upcoming GTA game will also support Adaptive Triggers on PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller. Additionally, it will also feature immersive audio, courtesy of Tempest 3D positional audio on the PS5 and Spatial Sound on Xbox Series X/S.

