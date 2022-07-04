Reliable methods of earning money in GTA Online

Most things in GTA Online revolve around making money. Thus, players need to have a constant stream of income.

While there are many options in GTA Online for players to earn more revenue, not all money-making opportunities are equally worthwhile. Some take an excessive amount of time, while others may not return enough money in the long run.

This article can make things a bit simpler for players with five of the safest money-making methods in GTA Online.

5 of the safest ways GTA Online players can earn money in the game without worrying about loss

5) Payphone Hits

Grand Theft Auto Online's The Contract update introduced a set of missions called Payphone Hits. These are Free Mode jobs that can be completed during any kind of session. However, only organizations or motorcycle clubs with two or more members present are eligible for the two positions.

Players can earn over $15,000 with a bonus of $75,000 through Payphone Hits, making it one of the most lucrative missions in GTA online. Moreover, the missions do not sacrifice on the fun part.

4) Collectibles

Most players in GTA Online agree that collecting items is the fastest method to earn a lot of money as each collectible offers a modest financial reward. However, these rewards are available when a specified number of items are collected.

3) Contact Missions

In GTA Online, contact missions are comparable to story missions and Strangers and Freaks missions, with the exception that their success isn't measured in percentages, and they often don't have a common plot.

However, only a few of these tasks are accessible at the beginning of the game. These are mainly made available at higher ranks. These missions are quite immersive and provide players with the chance to earn extra cash bonuses and RP.

2) Treasure Hunts

A treasure hunt usually begins with a random email with a black-and-white image of a location that acts as a hint for an unidentified prize. These emails are sent to the Grand Theft Auto Online Protagonist from vanderlinde@eyefind.com.

If the player exits the online mode or shuts the game while the treasure hunt is not complete, a fresh clue note location will be issued when they are back, regardless of the overall progress.

Treasure hunts are a pretty fun and engaging way to earn money in the game as they are relatively easy. Moreover, players can enjoy a mini-treasure hunt if they are not willing to perform any tiresome work. At times, players want a break from all the grinding characteristics of GTA Online.

1) Time Trials

In GTA Online, Time Trials are short-distance races with the objective of beating the par time. These races are a fun way to earn both money and reputation.

The starting location, represented on the map by a purple stopwatch symbol, is highlighted with a purple corona. Since there are no checkpoints, the player is free to choose any route to the goal.

Time trials are distinctive and vary each week (real-time). They disappear once the player beats the par time; however, they resurface after a while. Upon completion, subsequent attempts to beat the par time only results in the consolation prize ($1,000–$4,000), and if players beat the par time, they win $100,000.

