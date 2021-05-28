5 easiest jobs for making money in GTA Online

Contrary to common belief, players don't necessarily need to grind 24/7 to live the good life in GTA Online.

The game features several money-making avenues that players can leverage to open a steady and satisfying source of income. Most of these do require a good deal of work to kick things off, but the return on investment is substantial enough to make them worthwhile.

This article talks about five easy jobs that help players make a quick penny in GTA Online.

How to make fast cash in GTA Online

5) Look out for double money events

Double money events cause quite a buzz in GTA Online, rejuvenating the enthusiasm of old jocks and opening new doors of opportunities for beginners. They refresh every Thursday, allowing players to grab exclusive discounts, insane bonuses, and double, or even triple, money rewards.

Actively looking out for these special events is a simple way to make some decent money in GTA Online.

4) Gunrunning and MC Businesses

The fruit of hard work is sweet, but the fruit of passive work is sweeter. The key to living the good life in GTA Online is not to grind all the time and leverage jobs that do not require a lot of work and upfront investment.

Gunrunning and Motorcycle Club businesses pretty much run in the background, generating a good deal of passive income with little to no effort on the player's part.

To start a Gunrunning business in GTA Online, players will first need to purchase a Bunker, the cheapest of which costs 1.2 million. Sure, that's a lot of money, but the ROI will more than make up for it.

To start an MC Business in GTA Online, players will need to invest in an MC Clubhouse. The cheapest one costs about $200,000, which, at least in GTA Online terms, isn't a lot.

However, the total cost of buying and upgrading all five businesses is a whopping $9,000,000. But that shouldn't dissuade them from investing in MC businesses since they will be able to churn out $120,000 every hour.

This will not only make up for the upfront cost but also allow players to buy that new beast of a vehicle they've been eyeing for a while.

See, GTA Online is all about give and take.

3) Client featured jobs

One of the simplest and fastest ways to make a quick buck in GTA Online is to be nice to Paige and grind all the jobs she can outsource. Not only are her jobs straightforward to nail but also insanely lucrative.

It appears that GTA Online, too, seems to follow the "it's not what you know but who you know" strategy. The only catch here is that players will need to purchase the Terrorbyte to take part in client featured jobs, which, admittedly, is one expensive truck.

2) Lester's jobs

By now, everyone knows it's almost impossible to climb the GTA Online ladder without being in the good graces of Lester. He is the one who hands out the most important, and hence, the most perilous jobs to players, showing them how crazy the underworld is. Most of these jobs require careful planning and teamwork.

Players have the liberty to start their hiest or join another player's crew. It should be noted, however, that the host has to front the bills of the heist.

1) The Doomsday Heist

Not only is this multi-tiered mission one of the most lucrative heists in GTA Online, but also the most entertaining.

Split into three tiers, the Doomsday Heist takes players on one heck of a memorable, not to mention lucrative, ride. They can expect anywhere from $300 to $400 thousand per hour for this money-spinner.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.