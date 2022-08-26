Reviewing the Service Carbine from GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online gamers look out for new weapons and vehicles that get released into the game every now and then. YouTubers showcase upcoming weapons and map expansions based on leaks, along with GTA Online DLCs mainly featuring weapons and heists.

Rockstar's much Service Carbine is now available after it was launched through Criminal Enterprises Summer Update DLC. Players can use this guide to understand how to unlock the weapon and its different upgrades, and check other notable features as well.

GTA Online's Service Carbine AR has received a mixed bag of reviews

The Service Carbine is seen being used by NPCs in the GTA Online IAA missions, specifically in the Paper Trail. Unlike the Precision Rifle, it cannot be obtained directly from Ammu-Nation, as gamers will need five parts to be collected spread across the Southern S.A. map.

The required parts are listed below, along with the locations they may be found in.

The required parts for the Service Carbine are:

Barrel

Magazine

Receiver

Scope

Sights

Locations

Paleto Bay

Grapeseed

Alamo Sea

Ron Alternatives Wind Farm

Chumash

West Vinewood

La Mesa

Del Perro Beach

Strawberry

Elysian Island

Each location has a crime scene with parts randomly spawning around. There will be cops around, so to lose them as soon as players get the required parts, a quick getaway vehicle is recommended. This has to be repeated in every crime scene and a quick scan every time for parts will help out in zoning out the required parts soon.

Skins and upgrades

The Service Carbine has various upgrades available, including an Extended Clip, Flashlight, Suppressor and a better Grip, along with a bunch of skins that can be used too. They're listed below with the cost:

Extended Clip ($9452)

Flashlight ($2446)

Suppressor ($11875)

Grip ($4061)

Black Tint (Default)

Army Tint ($4750)

Green Tint ($4987)

Orange Tint ($5225)

LSPD Tint ($5750)

Gold Tint ($7500)

Platinum Tint ($12500)

Is the Service Carbine still worth it?

Assault rifles are always useful in one-on-one fights for their quick rate of fire and recoil speed, which helps in players getting through with less damage. The Service Carbine's capability to take down other players and vehicles using a lesser number of bullets adds to its advantage in every GTA Online mode.

The rifle also has high accuracy when tested against long-range kills, which is useful when trying headshots in death-matches and survival mode.

As far as stats go, this weapon can be seen on par with the Special Carbine and Precision Rifle, tested across various GTA Online modes and free-roam.

The Service Carbine has a mixed bag of reviews, but overall it still holds good in close encounters or Survival Modes, giving gamers another new rifle to use in GTA Online. The game already has much more to offer, with new features being added with new heists and updates coming up regularly. Hence, gamers can expect more weapons to show up as well.

