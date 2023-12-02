Rockstar deleted all Instagram posts ahead of the GTA 6 trailer release, fans went crazy

Rockstar Games seems to have deleted or archived all of its Instagram posts prior to the recent GTA 6 trailer announcement. This move is very likely a part of the preparations for introducing the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, and the publisher wants all attention directed towards it.

The removal of posts comes right after Rockstar announced the release date for the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Fans have come up with all sorts of speculations as to why this has happened.

Rockstar hides all Instagram posts ahead of GTA 6 trailer release

Rockstar Games took the internet by storm on December 1, 2023, by sharing when the first trailer for GTA 6 will be released, which is December 5, 2023, at 9 AM ET (Eastern Time). The publisher then removed all Instagram posts except for the trailer date announcement.

Fans naturally grew curious and started discussing this occurrence on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. Many X users said it's the start of a new era and that Rockstar wants to focus only on Grand Theft Auto 6 for now. The singular post has over 4 million likes on Instagram, which indicates just how much of an impact the GTA developers made.

Another reason for Rockstar removing all its posts could be to set a new record with an insane number of likes. One user mentioned that the publisher did this when Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced, and when the trailer was launched, the logo's color was changed.

On subreddit related to Grand Theft Auto 6, a user named "lendmeister" mentioned that this move is quite similar to what artists do when they're about to launch a new album.

Many users stated that Rockstar didn't just delete all of its posts but simply archived or hid them, which seems more likely as completely removing all previous posts would be unusual.

Fans were also quite hyped about the game itself, as most believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be making history when it's released. As one Redditor pointed out, it might be the "biggest video game release of all time."

The trailer for the upcoming GTA title will answer a lot of questions about the upcoming game, such as when it will be released and when players can pre-order it. It's probably going to reveal the game's setting as well, along with the protagonists.