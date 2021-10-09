Rockstar’s “familiar friends” reference could signal the return of Tony Prince and his nightclub businesses to GTA Online

According to a reputed leaker, Tony Prince could be making his return to GTA Online.

TezFunz2, better known as Tez2, has recently suggested this after Rockstar's big announcement. Today, the company revealed that the GTA Trilogy is on the way. GTA Online also has a release date for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Interestingly, Rockstar states that a few familiar faces will return to GTA Online.

Tony Prince has been a recurring character ever since the After Hours update in 2018. Due to recent events, he could be making his presence known once again. GTA Online players might also have more nightclub missions in store for them.

Tony Prince could return to GTA Online, based on Rockstar's "familiar friends" reference

GTA Online players will be keeping themselves busy over the next few months. Rockstar states that some "well-known contacts" will need help with their businesses. It seems likely that Tony Prince is one of them. They stated the following:

"And later this year, get ready to go on an exciting new adventure in GTA Online as some well-known contacts and familiar friends need your help in expanding their “legit business” — with many more surprises soon to be revealed!"

A reputed leaker suspects Tony Prince will return to GTA Online

For those who aren't aware, Tez2 is a tipster who always has the scoops with GTA Online. Having broken news in the past, he has always been willing to share the details on social media. Now he believes Tony Prince could return to GTA Online.

Tez2 had the following to say about Rockstar's announcements:

#GTAOnline There are new unused variables that provide functionality for Nightclubs to work within a mission environment like contracts.This is likely reserved for the next update, so you can get an idea of the type of content we might receive next. There are new unused variables that provide functionality for Nightclubs to work within a mission environment like contracts.This is likely reserved for the next update, so you can get an idea of the type of content we might receive next.

#GTAOnline Rockstar announced that we are to expect to meet well-known contacts and familiar friends to help expand their "legit business" as part of #GTAOnline next update.Based on the findings below, I believe that's a hint signaling the return of Tony Prince and his Nightclub business. twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Rockstar announced that we are to expect to meet well-known contacts and familiar friends to help expand their "legit business" as part of #GTAOnline next update.Based on the findings below, I believe that's a hint signaling the return of Tony Prince and his Nightclub business. twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu…

This has major implications for GTA Online. First of all, businesses like the nightclub will have relevancy again. Secondly, this will give players a brief glimpse into the next update. Tony Prince obviously has a role to play here.

Here is what the leaker believes will happen

Tez2 has some inside knowledge of GTA Online. He expects a future update in regards to the nightclub feature. Keep in mind that Tony Prince is a key player in this industry. Here is a tweet explaining it in full detail:

#GTAOnline There are new unused variables that provide functionality for Nightclubs to work within a mission environment like contracts.This is likely reserved for the next update, so you can get an idea of the type of content we might receive next. There are new unused variables that provide functionality for Nightclubs to work within a mission environment like contracts.This is likely reserved for the next update, so you can get an idea of the type of content we might receive next.

This could mean there will be new contract missions for the nightclubs. There could also be major updates to the business itself (such as new music tracks). Tez2 believes it will happen sooner rather than later. With each passing minute, it looks like Tony Prince could show up again.

It's unknown if the recent news refers to other businesses, such as the Diamond Casino and Resort.

Will Luis Lopez ever return in GTA Online?

While Tony Prince is still active with the nightclub scene, his former bodyguard is nowhere to be seen. GTA Online has yet to resolve the fate of Luis Lopez. His picture can be found in Tony's office. However, this minor cameo is the extent of his appearance.

Rockstar did promise the return of familiar friends. Of course, they could probably be referring to only GTA Online characters. Tez2 makes no mention of Luis, so players shouldn't expect him back anytime soon.

