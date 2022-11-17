GTA 5 source code supposedly leaked on GitHub

There is a rumor that GTA 5's source code has supposedly been leaked on GitHub. It's worth noting that some type of code is definitely present on the platform, but there is no proof that it's associated with the 2013 game. If one wishes to find it on the site, they should know that the directory is called "gta-source."

The code isn't the most interesting to analyze by itself. However, there were rumors back in late September that the infamous GTA 6 hacker stole GTA 5's source code. Whether this one is the same deal remains to be seen. Rockstar Games hasn't done anything to take down the relevant GitHub page since its debut on November 14, 2022, meaning that the code could be fake.

The aforementioned GitHub page is full of .cpp, .h, and .sch files. A lot of work seems to have gone into it, which would make it a pretty convincing fake if it turned out to be one. Unfortunately, there is no way to know if it's legitimate or not.

Copying or downloading the code won't do much for you since you would be missing most of the original assets that it calls upon for various functions. The code is easy to understand for programmers but would be difficult to explain to casual gamers who have never programmed before. Thankfully, this GitHub page does have some comments explaining what some parts of the code do.

One person paid $100K for the supposed GTA 5 source code around September 18, 2022. It is unknown if this individual put up the code on GitHub or if somebody else with too much time on their hands did it.

On a related note, there hasn't been much news about the GTA 6 hacker who was arrested. They were apparently a part of the hacker group, Lapsus$. This individual was a 17-year-old who was taken in by the City of London police on September 23, 2022. They pleaded not guilty to the crimes afterward.

Nothing about the case has been made public since then. Whatever the case might be, Rockstar Games has assured people that the development of GTA 6 will continue as planned.

The most recent response from a higher-up came from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, who stated the following on an earnings call on November 8, 2022:

"With regard to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed. There's no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing. And certainly, the leak won't have any influence on development or anything of the sort. But it is terribly disappointing and causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity."

Based on this message, it would be logical to think that Take-Two or Rockstar Games would react appropriately to a supposed GTA 5 source code dump on GitHub. If nothing happens, it can be taken that the recently released code is likely fake.

