GTA 6 hacker was allegedly offered 2.2 bitcoin for leak

The latest speculation in the community is that an anonymous buyer allegedly offered the infamous GTA 6 hacker 2.2 bitcoin (~ $100,000) on Telegram for the recently leaked data.

This rumor has been circulating for a while now. But the rumor saw newfound interest after a 17-year-old British individual was arrested in the legal case pursued by Rockstar Games against the hacker.

While none of these rumors have been proven, notable members of the GTA community have opined on the topic.

Ben has been instrumental in providing new updates on the GTA 6 hacker

Ben, a popular GTA commentator, has been consistently digging up new information on the rumor. The speculation began as the GTA 6 hacker allegedly started an online bidding war for the leaked data. Stories quickly circulated that the hacker allegedly removed all leaked information and went silent.

Ben revealed that he was contacted by another prominent GTA informer, Tez2, who discussed how such information about transactions by the hacker might have been fabricated. Tez2 pointed out that several online scammers eagerly await an opportunity to make the most of the ambiguity. Ben then tweeted:

In this tweet, Ben mentioned that fake blockchain transactions were happening in connection with the leak. He advised everyone to steer clear of engaging with any such proposition.

Furthermore, the rumors claim that such a transaction allegedly happened in the days following the leak. Oddly, such rumors are circulating after authorities have already intervened. Ben provided another significant update on this matter, saying:

This tweet clearly shows that most, if not all, accounts claiming to be hackers are fake. These are scammers trying to bait unsuspecting players and content creators into falling for the trap. Such scammers take great pains to ensure their claim looks legitimate.

Additionally, many followers of the matter looked into the Telegram account of the supposed hacker where this transaction was being made. They all found that the account was not authentic.

According to TechBallad, Bitcoin Explorer Mempool Space determined that the bitcoin wallet address "Bc1q5ctpkgan2npcwwsq9esvuq2fzne3m6qd8he7c5" was fake. The website is linked to several scams and holds $96,690 from six separate transactions. Hence, it can be assumed that the GTA 6 hacker did not sell the leaked data for 2.2 bitcoin.

Pending official information regarding the arrested individual, the community is waiting in anticipation. Regardless, players should steer clear of any proposition from self-proclaimed hackers online.

