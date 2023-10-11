GTA 6 leaks hint at hundreds of world events in the upcoming game

The original GTA 6 leaks from September 18, 2022, showed that there are hundreds of World Events. One gamer on the GTA forums known as MrBreak16 even listed them all, with the grand total being 1,367, of which many are still missing. Note that the video leaks only captured certain parts of the upcoming game.

Nonetheless, the hundreds of world events leaked thus far indicate that GTA 6 is going to be a very busy game. This article will highlight some of the more interesting ones that have been revealed.

However, there is currently no public information on what these world events are about, as players only have their names.

Note: Content found in leaks is always subject to change before a game's release.

Hundreds of world events exist in GTA 6, as per the video leaks

Actual footage of the world events being revealed cannot be shown here due to copyright concerns. That said, the GTA 6 leaks did reveal hundreds of them listed next to each other. For a complete list, check out the documentation by GTA forums user MrBreak16 below:

Here are some of the more interesting ones of note:

Swole Couple Beach Selfies

Warehouse S*x Robots

Dirty Cop Shakedown (various locations)

Cat Lady's Car

Backyard Wrestling Ring

Big Cat Mansion

Redneck Yacht Club (few variations)

Farm Monster Man First Visit

Singing Road

#3am Club

Cop Patdown

Based on MrBreak16's list, there are currently 876 revealed world events. How similar they are to the Random Events or Strangers and Freaks from Grand Theft Auto 5 remains to be seen.

Comparing the number of events to Grand Theft Auto 5

This was the post containing all of the known world events (Image via GTA forums)

The true nature of the GTA 6 world events is yet to be uncovered, especially since content can always be cut from what was shown in the beta videos. Even so, gamers can still compare it to the most recent single-player Grand Theft Auto title (that isn't a remaster).

Grand Theft Auto 5 had 60 Random Events in the Enhanced Edition and 58 missions in the Strangers and Freaks category. Much of what has been leaked for GTA 6 could fit in with the old Random Events or Strangers and Freaks (like broken down cars and missing tourists)

Knowing that 876 out of 1,367 world events for the next Grand Theft Auto game have been leaked is big news. There will likely still be a lot to do in this title, even if some end up cut or are more generic than they sound.

Other notes about the upcoming events

Remember, all the world events leaked thus far came from a series of video leaks on September 18, 2022. The GTA 6 release date is still far away, so more world events could be added or subtracted from what has been discussed. All gamers know about them are their names shown in a few debug menus.

Players will find out more about the title once it finally launches on the next-gen consoles (including the PS5 Slim).

