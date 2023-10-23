GTA 6 leaks hint at a Skunk Ape appearance in Vice City

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6's leaked development footage from last year gave away a lot of information about the highly anticipated game. It might feature several world events, and one of them is allegedly related to the Skunk Ape, a mythical creature quite like the Big Foot, inhabiting the forests and swamps of Florida.

Since the game is reportedly set in Vice City (fictional Miami), Skunk Ape's inclusion doesn't seem too far fetched.

The world events list seen in the leaks seemingly also featured birds and animals found in and around Florida, such as alligators, seagulls, raccoons, and more. That said, being mentioned in the leaks doesn't guarantee their presence in GTA 6, as Rockstar Games could change or remove things before release.

Skunk Ape's appearance in Vice City hinted at in GTA 6 leaks



The Skunk Ape was allegedly mentioned in the world events list seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's leaked footage from September 2022. This mythical beast is believed to dwell in Florida's forests and swamps, and since Rockstar's next title is rumored to be set in Vice City, it could be quite an intriguing addition.

However, it is unknown if the creature will actually appear in the game or just be hinted at via an easter egg. Interestingly, the Grand Theft Auto 5 Strangers and Freaks mission, The Last One, did feature the Big Foot, but it was only a man in a costume. This mission gets unlocked once players achieve 100% completion in that game's story mode.

This isn't the only example of Rockstar Games hinting at mythical beasts in their titles. You can find and hunt a number of Legendary Animals in Red Dead Redemption 2's huge open-world map as well.

The Skunk Ape might be featured in a similar capacity in Grand Theft Auto 6, but that remains to be seen. Rockstar is yet to reveal the title or let out any details officially. More information may be provided on the GTA 6 announcement date. Until then, readers are advised to take all leaks with a grain of salt.

