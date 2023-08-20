GTA 6 might feature different eras despite the leaks suggesting a modern Vice City map

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 leaks from September 2022 hinted towards a modern Vice City map for the upcoming title. However, a recent job posting from Rockstar Games suggests that the sequel might feature different eras. The reputed gaming studio is looking for a Character Assembly Artist having a focused understanding of era-specific culture relating to costuming and looks.

As the next game is rumored to be set in Vice City, a location synonymous with the 1980s, it is possible that its story might jump between that decade and the present day. Interestingly, this is not the first time there have been reports of GTA 6 featuring different eras.

Rockstar Games job posting suggests GTA 6 might feature different eras despite leaks hinting at a modern-day Vice City map

Rockstar Games is looking for a Character Assembly Artist (Image via Rockstar Games)

The job posting in question is for the position of Character Assembly Artist at Rockstar Toronto, one of Rockstar Games' many divisions. The description talks about the candidate being passionate about populating open worlds and wardrobe styling.

Rockstar has also mentioned assembling character population for all its global titles under the responsibilities section. But the most interesting requirement is the candidate being skilled in customing and looks relating to era-specific cultures and demographics.

Rockstar requires candidates with an understanding of era-specific culture (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leaks suggested that the game will be set in a modernized iteration of Vice City, but the latest development has sparked speculation regarding the presence of different eras.

Vice City has appeared just twice in the 3D universe, being set in the 1980s on both occasions. Hence, whenever anyone thinks of this location, they are reminded of that iconic decade.

As mentioned before, this isn't the first rumor regarding the presence of different eras in the upcoming game. The Project Americas leak from a year back was the first to suggest the existence of such a gameplay element.

Recently, there have been hints of a 2024 release date for GTA 6. If this turns out to be true, this job posting should probably be related to some other project, as the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game's development might be nearing its end.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be set in Vice City? Yes No 0 votes