GTA 6 might have a fully functioning bus system, along with an underground and taxi network

Fans have been scouring the GTA 6 trailer for details, and it seems that a hint regarding a possible transportation system may have been found. Reddit user u/Ill_Employer_1665 recently uploaded a screenshot from the trailer of the upcoming game where a bus stop sign can be spotted in the distance. Some pedestrians also seem to be waiting near it, which suggests that Grand Theft Auto 6 might feature a fully functioning bus system.

Website marca.com suggests that it could add to the underground and taxi network seen in Grand Theft Auto 5. However, these modes of transport have not been officially confirmed to be a part of the highly anticipated sequel yet.

Bus stop sign in GTA 6 trailer sparks rumor regarding a possible functioning bus system in the upcoming game

As can be seen in the Reddit post above, one of the shots in Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer vaguely features a bus stop sign. It is in the area that is likely inspired by Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Here is a clearer image of the area as seen in the first official GTA 6 trailer:

One of Vice City's neighborhoods was likely inspired by Wynwood (Image via Rockstar Games)

The stop sign's presence has sparked rumors about a fully functioning bus system possibly being one of the features in Grand Theft Auto 6. Although this has yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games, it could act as a means for fast travel in the upcoming title.

Previous entries in the series have featured metro trains or taxis for fast travel. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if Rockstar introduced a bus system in the next installment for this purpose.

As previously stated, marca.com suggests this could be an addition to the modes of transport that were also seen in Grand Theft Auto 5.

The underground/subway metro train in Grand Theft Auto 5 can be accessed but not used for fast travel (Image via Rockstar Games)

The underground/subway metro train and taxi systems have also not been confirmed to be in the upcoming game, like the rumored bus system; however, a train was seen briefly in the September 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks.

Such information may be confirmed via additional trailers that are expected to be released this year. They might also reveal an exact GTA 6 release date, as we currently don't know when the game will come out in 2025.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will feature buses for fast travel? Yes No 0 votes