GTA 6 preview campaign is reportedly underway as leaked by an insider

Chris Marxx, a self-proclaimed gaming industry insider, recently claimed that Rockstar Games would announce GTA 6 on October 26, 2023. He now suggests that the next Grand Theft Auto preview campaign is underway and that Rockstar might provide further details about the highly anticipated title after its announcement. While Marxx has predicted a few game announcements correctly, many are still skeptical about his statements.

He had also suggested that the developer would tease its next release before the proposed announcement date. Interestingly, Rockstar Games' latest X (formerly Twitter) post is being perceived as a GTA 6 tease. That said, the gaming studio has not officially announced anything about that game.

Although Chris Marxx's GTA 6 announcement date suggestion was met with a lot of criticism, he continues to make statements about that game. According to the "insider," Rockstar has reportedly begun the preview campaign for its next release and is reaching out to known journalists for the same.

Marxx suggests that the game's announcement could soon be followed by previews. Whether this means trailers, gameplay footage, or demos is currently unknown. Many in the gaming community also received this claim negatively, but Marxx asserts confidence in his undisclosed sources.

While none of this has been officially confirmed in any way, Rockstar does showcase its new releases in a similar manner. For instance, Red Dead Redemption 2's announcement in 2016 was followed by a bunch of trailers and gameplay footage leading up to its release in 2018.

Whether the gaming studio employs an identical approach leading up to the eventual GTA 6 release date remains to be seen. That said, many believe that Rockstar's most recent tweet seemingly hinted at the upcoming game.

It could very likely be just a coincidence instead of a well-thought-out tease, but some are now starting to believe that Chris Marxx's claims might have some credibility.

As mentioned earlier, he has correctly predicted game announcements before. If he is also correct on this occasion, a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement might be arriving very shortly.

