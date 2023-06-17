GTA Online's "Assault on Cayo Perico" seemingly leaked in San Andreas Mercenaries data

Several GTA Online dataminers reveal information about future San Andreas Mercenaries features, one of which includes Assault on Cayo Perico. Astute gamers will remember that Rockstar Games teased a big battle taking place on the island in their Newswire article celebrating the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Its release date wasn't revealed, except that it would supposedly take place "in just a few short weeks." While Rockstar Games didn't say much about this content, gamers could still find out about it through dataminers posting leaks about the subject. Just note that anything revealed below is subject to some form of change.

Everything datamined about GTA Online's Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode in San Andreas Mercenaries

Assault on Cayo Perico - eveyrthing I was able to find...



Description: One team attempts to storm Cayo Perico, breach the compound, and hack the computer. The other team tries to keep the attackers at bay until time's up.

This leak covers several aspects datamined about Assault on Cayo Perico. For example, the Manchez Scout has a Trade Price where players must do a bonus objective in this specific Adversary Mode. The list of bonus objectives is rather vague, as the second leak reveals examples such as:

"before destroying the Airstrip radars to earn a cash reward"

"before uploading the Compound data to earn a cash reward"

"before the Main Docks radars are destroyed to earn a cash reward"

This leak indicates that the bonus objectives have a time limit before they expire, based on this datamined string:

"You failed to complete this bonus objective in time."

Otherwise, the Assault on Cayo Perico leaks reveal that one team will try to sneak into the compound and hack the computer while the other team tries to stop them. A list of all datamined strings for this content is visible in the above tweet.

Manchez Scout: $168,750



Squaddie: $847,500



Tied to the upcoming "Assault on Cayo Perico" mode.

Manchez Scout: $168,750

Squaddie: $847,500

Tied to the upcoming "Assault on Cayo Perico" mode.

Another Trade Price that GTA Online players can unlock in San Andreas Mercenaries through Assault on Cayo Perico is for the Squaddie. All a player has to do there is win the game mode at least once. Here are how the costs for these two vehicles change if one unlocks their Trade Prices:

Manchez Scout: $225,000 $168,750

$168,750 Squaddie: $1,130,000 $847,500

Both these vehicles were released in The Cayo Perico Heist update several years ago. Neither of them is particularly expensive, but GTA Online players seeking to save some money on them might appreciate Assault on Cayo Perico introducing new Trade Prices for them.

Those who don't particularly care about either vehicle won't get much value out of the new game mode since the only other notable rewards include money and RP.

Rockstar teaser for this new GTA Online game mode

Not much else has been leaked about San Andreas Mercenaries' Assault on Cayo Perico just yet. The official Newswire article about the update hints that the new Adversary Mode will come out "later this summer." No exact date was mentioned, but it should be released before September 22, 2023, since that's the final day of summer this year.

GTA Online players should stay tuned for future announcements by Rockstar Games since this feature is supposedly set to debut in a "few short weeks." It is currently unknown if San Andreas Mercenaries' Assault on Cayo Perico is a temporary or permanent Adversary Mode.

