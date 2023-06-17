5 interesting features datamined in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC's future content has already been datamined to an impressive degree. This article will look at some of the most interesting features leakers have discovered thus far. Such content is subject to change. That said, Rockstar Games could just leave it as is once the material is finally released in an eventual weekly update.

No known launch date has been confirmed for any of the gameplay elements listed in this article. GTA Online players should know that most of the following San Andreas Mercenaries datamines do come with videos showing off certain interesting features; Rockstar Games has already teased a few of them.

Five cool gameplay feature leaks in datamines for GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries

1) Assault On Cayo Perico

floorball



Sounds pretty familiar if you ask me

@SonnyFnEvans

New Adversary Mode in the dripfeed

The first interesting feature from GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries to talk about is tied to Cayo Perico. Rockstar has teased a return to this island for a big battle. The above datamine suggests that there will be a new Adversary Mode called Assault On Cayo Perico.

In it, one team will try to breach El Rubio's compound to hack a computer, whereas the other party is tasked with stopping them. The only unique rewards leaked thus far for this activity are Trade Prices for the Manchez Scout and Squaddie.

2) Junk Energy Time Trials

WildBrick142

-Inductor bikes only. Can either take one you already own or use one that the game provides.

-Reward for beating the par time is daily.

#GTAOnline Junk Energy Time Trials-Inductor bikes only. Can either take one you already own or use one that the game provides.-Reward for beating the par time is daily. Junk Energy Time Trials-Inductor bikes only. Can either take one you already own or use one that the game provides.-Reward for beating the par time is daily.#GTAOnline https://t.co/WyE5jqqsh7

Another intriguing datamined piece of content from GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries is Junk Energy Time Trials. This feature involves the drip-fed Inductor bicycles, and it's largely similar to other Time Trials that players can already do in this game. The main difference is that it's the first time gamers will get to use a bicycle for this sort of activity.

The leaks reveal that Junk Energy Time Trials can pay $52,000 upon completion and that the first-time reward includes a Junk Energy Racing Suit. Players aren't required to own an Inductor to participate in it, either. This is because the game apparently will provide them with one.

Note that the Inductor has been leaked to only cost $50,000, so it wouldn't be a huge dent in most players' pockets even if they did buy it.

3) Ghost Hunt Collectible

WildBrick142

-Between 8PM and 6AM, a ghost will spawn at a different location each hour.

-There are 10 ghosts that need to be photographed.

-Only after taking a photo of all 9 ghosts a special ghost will spawn (spoiler @ 0:29 in video!) to complete the set...

#GTAOnline Ghost Hunt Collectible-Between 8PM and 6AM, a ghost will spawn at a different location each hour.-There are 10 ghosts that need to be photographed.-Only after taking a photo of all 9 ghosts a special ghost will spawn (spoiler @ 0:29 in video!) to complete the set... Ghost Hunt Collectible-Between 8PM and 6AM, a ghost will spawn at a different location each hour.-There are 10 ghosts that need to be photographed.-Only after taking a photo of all 9 ghosts a special ghost will spawn (spoiler @ 0:29 in video!) to complete the set...#GTAOnline https://t.co/XpIbauZvup

One of the big things leaked from the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update is the Halloween Event for 2023. The Ghost Hunt Collectible is going to be part of it and will involve players taking snapshots of certain ghosts between 8 pm and 6 am. A different apparition will spawn in another location every hour.

The tenth ghost datamined is none other than Johnny Klebitz. This one is still at the location where Trevor Philips stomped on him. GTA Online players who photograph all ten apparitions will get a Ghosts Exposed livery for the Brigham.

4) UFOs returning

Lucas7yoshi - GTAV/GTAO



There is more to this interior, and there may be more to this we haven't managed to show.



@Lucas7yoshi_RS

@Fluuffball

@logan_mcgeeee



Gameplay footage of the final part of sightseeing in 2023's halloween festivities.
There is more to this interior, and there may be more to this we haven't managed to show.

Fans of the Halloween event in 2022 should know that the UFO photographing sub-event will return in 2023. However, there are some differences. The most important of all is that GTA Online players will get to see the interior of what's been leaked as Fort Zancudo's basement after they get abducted in the final part of this inclusion.

This aspect is notably different from how UFO Sightseeing worked in 2022. Several props tied to this strange interior have been leaked as well. Much of the conspiracy behind this datamine is yet to be discovered at the time of writing.

5) Armored Trucks

floorball

Here's how they look

Armored Trucks are returning to GTA Online in 2023!
Here's how they look

Armored Trucks will finally be returning to GTA Online sometime later in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. This Random Event was removed back in 2015, and it involved players breaking into a moving Armored Stockade for cash. You would use an explosive on the truck's back to make it drop whatever money that vehicle had.

The above video shows that players could potentially make $25,000 through this feature once again. There are no significant rewards past the small cash sum gamers can get for participating in this content.

