Why GTA Online players aren't happy with the San Andreas Mercenaries update

The San Andreas Mercenaries update is one of the most divisive patches in GTA Online's history. While some of the new content is well-liked (like the F-160 Raiju), other aspects are heavily panned. One of the most glaring issues that has been the subject of numerous discussions thus far is the removal of nearly 200 vehicles from in-game websites.

Many players often point out how GTA stands for Grand Theft Auto. Cars have always been integral to the series thus far, so limiting a significant amount of them to just weekly updates' Simeon or Luxury Auto rotations has naturally become unpopular. Let's look at some reactions of GTA Online players on this matter.

Many GTA Online players are disappointed with the San Andreas Mercenaries update

Broughy🥈 @broughy1322 Removing Content Is Not An "Experience Improvement" @RockstarGames ! Please reverse this decision, this update has removed more content than it has added youtu.be/istiVw5qawc Removing Content Is Not An "Experience Improvement" @RockstarGames! Please reverse this decision, this update has removed more content than it has added youtu.be/istiVw5qawc

Many players love vehicle variety in GTA Online. Removing a person's ability to purchase said content via the old, easy method of visiting an in-game browser has not been received positively online. Players like Broughy1322 have thus asked Rockstar Games to reverse the controversial change that was introduced in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries introduced one of the worst things GTA Online has received.



TGG @TGGonYT Rockstar should give us a heist where we steal back the 186 vehicles they removed from us today Rockstar should give us a heist where we steal back the 186 vehicles they removed from us today

Tom Matthews @VintageMatthews Jesus Christ, this GTA Online update is shocking. Why the hell did they remove so many vehicles?



Since 2013 when the game first came out I have never once heard someone complain to Rockstar saying that the GTA V has "too many cars?" Jesus Christ, this GTA Online update is shocking. Why the hell did they remove so many vehicles?Since 2013 when the game first came out I have never once heard someone complain to Rockstar saying that the GTA V has "too many cars?"

Removing nearly 200 vehicles is bound to be upsetting to players to the point that they will gloss over whatever new was added to GTA Online via the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Note that some of the cars that can no longer be purchased were popular and even relevant to the meta, like the Stirling GT.

The above tweet references the vehicle-removal issue, and also throws light on some other problems that gamers are having with the San Andreas Mercenaries update. Nerfing Payphone Hits, a popular moneymaker, is intensely disliked by some grinders.

The "major MOC bug" referenced here is about how calling an MOC can delete your personal vehicle. Needless to say, losing something that could be worth millions is a terrible bug, and has led to players avoiding it like the plague.

Also, getting the wrong weapons for The Cayo Perico Heist and not having any guns if you die and restart is another addition in the series of terrible bugs.

GTA Online Reddit thread reacts negatively to new update

It's not just Twitter's GTA Online playerbase that is unhappy with the latest update. Many people over on Reddit also hate San Andreas Mercenaries for removing around 200 vehicles. The above post is a humorous take on the situation, as getting two new bicycles while losing accessibility on so many automobiles is disappointing for some people.

Reddit user ZJeski also pointed out how any biker seeking to get a new motorcycle will, unfortunately, find that several have been removed. This post got over 1.6k upvotes and is yet another example of a popular push to reverse the vehicle-removal change in GTA Online.

The final reaction is yet another accusation that Rockstar Games is seeking to force GTA+ down on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players even more. Some of the removed vehicles ended up on The Vinewood Car Club, which allows paying subscribers to purchase those automobiles at a discount.

Rockstar Games could rotate several removed cars and motorcycles into the club each month for GTA+ subscribers. Many players have accused the developer of being greedy in the past, so doing anything to push microtransactions will inevitably receive negative backlash.

