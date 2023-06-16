Rockstar teases something big for GTA Online's Cayo Perico island in the coming weeks

Rockstar Games recently revealed that "a large-scale battle" will take place on the Cayo Perico island in GTA Online soon. No specific release date was mentioned, except "in just a few short weeks." Gamers can only assume that the island will be revisited to host a game mode in one of the upcoming weekly updates. Interestingly, some datamines have already leaked the new activity.

This article will start with a brief teaser first before covering the datamine. That way, players who don't want to be spoiled can just check out the official information regarding what they can expect from the Cayo Perico island in San Andreas Mercenaries. Anybody who wants to look at the leak first can just scroll down to the very bottom of this article.

GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries teased to include a battle on Cayo Perico

Launched via the new Operations Terminal for the Avenger in San Andreas Mercenaries: Project Overthrow — a multipronged attack that puts your mercenary skills to the ultimate test: fighting through the teeth of Merryweather's well-oiled war machine.

When Rockstar Games released the San Andreas Mercenaries update, it also published a new Newswire article. Most of it details the new features tied to this patch, but near the ending is a teaser tied to El Rubio's famous island:

"Later this summer, keep an eye out for new vehicles and dynamic events unfolding in Freemode with the return of Armored Van robberies. Plus, take part in a large-scale battle on Cayo Perico in just a few short weeks."

Based on this information, there is going to be some sort of battle taking place on the island a few weeks from when Rockstar published their Newswire article. For reference, San Andreas Mercenaries came out on June 13, 2023.

This teaser also mentions how several new activities will come out later this summer. It's worth noting that this year's summer ends on September 22, 2023, meaning the new Cayo Perico content should come out before then.

Note: Spoilers for the activity are listed below via the latest datamines.

Leaks about the upcoming GTA Online update

What Rockstar is teasing has already been datamined to be called "Assault on Cayo Perico." In case the tweet above gets taken down, here is what the datamined description says:

"One team attempts to storm Cayo Perico, breach the compound, and hack the computer. The other team tries to keep the attackers at bay until time's up."

This new game mode expected to involve the Cayo Perico island is an Adversary Mode that will require gamers to play with other players. Although no videos for it exist at the moment, some rewards have been leaked as part of the ongoing datamines, as evident in the following tweet.

Manchez Scout: $168,750



Squaddie: $847,500



Tied to the upcoming "Assault on Cayo Perico" mode.

New Trade Prices for Squaddie & Manchez Scout

Manchez Scout: $168,750

Squaddie: $847,500

Tied to the upcoming "Assault on Cayo Perico" mode.

GTA Online players who participate in the Assault on Cayo Perico Adversary Mode can unlock the Trade Prices for the Manchez Scout and Squaddie. Here is how the costs will change for these two vehicles:

Manchez Scout: $225,000 → $168,750

$225,000 → $168,750 Squaddie: $1,130,000 → $847,500

To unlock the Manchez Scout's Trade Price, gamers will need to complete the bonus objective tied to the new Adversary Mode. In the Squaddie's case, GTA Online players just need to win at least one game.

That's it for the current leaks tied to what Rockstar has been teasing about this island thus far. Lastly, it's worth noting that content found in leaks is always subject to change.

Rockstar Games is expected to announce the new GTA Online content in the coming months.

