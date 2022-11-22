GTA Online survey questions reveal possible plans for other Rockstar titles

Rockstar Games insider Tez2 recently shared a Twitter post that shed some light on a survey that was conducted by Rockstar Games for select players, mainly regarding GTA+.

However, he also revealed that players were asked to choose which existing features they use the most and which they use the least.

They were also asked about two new features that they would prefer to have, the first being the ability to Instant Fast Travel around the map in GTA Online and the second being free access to classic Rockstar titles.

Both of these options have ignited a lot of excitement and worry among fans who have been looking for both these features in some way or another. Here is some more information.

Rockstar Games may give players an easier way to play classic GTA titles and more in the future

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Players are asked to pick which feature to use the most and which to use the least from existing offers. Plus two new offers,



- Instant Fast Travel around the map



- Free Access to Classic Rockstar Titles (Game Pass?) #GTAOnline Survey, received by select players, is about GTA+Players are asked to pick which feature to use the most and which to use the least from existing offers. Plus two new offers,- Instant Fast Travel around the map- Free Access to Classic Rockstar Titles (Game Pass?) #GTAOnline Survey, received by select players, is about GTA+Players are asked to pick which feature to use the most and which to use the least from existing offers. Plus two new offers,- Instant Fast Travel around the map- Free Access to Classic Rockstar Titles (Game Pass?) https://t.co/6GJxWLDPmO

In the aforementioned tweet, Tez2 mentioned the new tease that Rockstar Games might introduce in the future. This option also clearly mentions that players might also get "free access" to older Grand Theft Auto games, meaning they won't have to pay any extra cash to get them.

Furthermore, as it relates to GTA+, many other prominent figures in the community are wondering if the features will come in a form of a Game Pass type of service. Here is another Grand Theft Auto informer's view on this feature:

Ben @videotech_



But if Rockstar wants to expand GTA+ into a Game Pass sort of service, wouldn't it be better to rebrand the service with a name with something like "Rockstar+" or "Rockstar Pass"? @TezFunz2 That's very cool! (not the fast travel thing tho)But if Rockstar wants to expand GTA+ into a Game Pass sort of service, wouldn't it be better to rebrand the service with a name with something like "Rockstar+" or "Rockstar Pass"? @TezFunz2 That's very cool! (not the fast travel thing tho)But if Rockstar wants to expand GTA+ into a Game Pass sort of service, wouldn't it be better to rebrand the service with a name with something like "Rockstar+" or "Rockstar Pass"?

In his tweet, Ben suggested that if Rockstar Games implements this feature into GTA+, they should rebrand the name to something more encompassing of the service, as the information clearly mention all of the classic Rockstar Games' titles and not only Grand Theft Auto entries.

Therefore, titles like Bully, Red Dead Redemption, and Rockstar Presents Table Tennis may also become a part of this feature.

Ben went on to predict that if Rockstar moves forward with this feature, then many of their titles will increase in price.

Ben @videotech_ @TezFunz2 I would forsee a price increase if Rockstar wants to offer RDR2 and other classic Rockstar titles (GTAIV, DE, Bully, other PS2 classics etc), unless they opt to make different subscription tiers. @TezFunz2 I would forsee a price increase if Rockstar wants to offer RDR2 and other classic Rockstar titles (GTAIV, DE, Bully, other PS2 classics etc), unless they opt to make different subscription tiers.

He also stated that this supposed price hike will only be prevented if they use different subscription tiers for this service.

Furthermore, if this feature gets implemented, this could also mean that many of the old Rockstar Games that have not been ported to new-gen consoles yet may get remastered. Hence, players might be able to play Grand Theft Auto 4 and Red Dead Redemption on new consoles such as the PS4 or even the PS5.

Fast travel in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2



I think it would be more like you would choose a location and go through a loading screen to spawn there. Not exactly instant teleportation. @PabloEs16327111 "Ability to instant fast travel around Los Santos and Blaine County free of cost" is what I am told from players who completed the survey.I think it would be more like you would choose a location and go through a loading screen to spawn there. Not exactly instant teleportation. @PabloEs16327111 "Ability to instant fast travel around Los Santos and Blaine County free of cost" is what I am told from players who completed the survey.I think it would be more like you would choose a location and go through a loading screen to spawn there. Not exactly instant teleportation.

The other option was about adding a fast travel feature in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, Tez2 later clarified that it might be something that would give players the freedom to spawn in any location they want. If that's the case, they might not be able to teleport instantly and will have to go through the loading screen to spawn in that particular location.

Rumors about this feature have caused a lot of discussion among community members as traveling in Grand Theft Auto Online is an integral part of the gameplay. Therefore, many believe that if this feature gets implemented, vehicles in the game will become virtually useless. One comment regarding it is given below:

Sean T. Rassleagh @rassleagh @TezFunz2 @PabloEs16327111 RDR style Fast Travel posts would be a huge mistake for GTA, the map is smaller and the vehicles are faster, no reason to include 'magic'. They could make the casino limo service and/or yacht heli a fast way to get picked up and delivered to any of your properties. @TezFunz2 @PabloEs16327111 RDR style Fast Travel posts would be a huge mistake for GTA, the map is smaller and the vehicles are faster, no reason to include 'magic'. They could make the casino limo service and/or yacht heli a fast way to get picked up and delivered to any of your properties.

Additionally, a veteran player also talked about the teleportation glitch that is already present in the game. So, for them, this feature is not as useful as it is for others.

most cool @Time2Rest2 @TezFunz2 @PabloEs16327111 You can already fast travel using the blue job icons. Start a job in one of them then cancel and you will be spawned at that icon's location. takes 10 seconds. @TezFunz2 @PabloEs16327111 You can already fast travel using the blue job icons. Start a job in one of them then cancel and you will be spawned at that icon's location. takes 10 seconds.

Again, this is all speculation as this is just a survey and Rockstar Games might only be collecting data, so readers should take everything with a grain of salt.

