GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's last date on PS Plus possibly divulged

Recently, GTA fans have found out what appears to be the last date for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on the PlayStation Plus service. This was discovered from a blog post from PlayStation Japan that states GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will leave on February 20, 2023.

This has come as a surprise to many fans as the Grand Theft Auto Vice City Definitive Edition is yet to be released on the service, with an official date of October 18, 2022.

So, if the last date is accurate it will give players about four months to complete this popular Grand Theft Auto Vice City remaster. Here is more information about this topic.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will leave the Playstation Plus service on February 20, 2023

The aforementioned Reddit post, shared by u/KabirSingh84, highlights this discovery made in a PlayStation Japan blog post. As players can see, the availability period for Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE is from October 18, 2022, to February 20, 2022.

Fans should also keep in mind that, generally, whenever PlayStation Plus reveals a particular game's leaving date, it is always when the date itself is nearby. This was the case for Red Dead Redemption 2, as the information was released just a few days before it was officially removed from the catalog.

So, this blog post showing the leaving date of Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE even before its official release is a pretty rare occurrence. Furthermore, there is no other proof or piece of information to back up this information for Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE.

Thus, for now, players should take everything with a pinch of salt and wait for any kind of official confirmation. However, most fans do believe that this date has a high possibility of being true.

How fans reacted to the GTA Vice City DE leak

Some users have expressed their opinions regarding this strict time frame for Grand Theft Auto Vice City DE's availability. One user even pointed out the fact that IPs from Rockstar Games do not stick around for long in monthly services like PlayStation Plus.

Many fans do believe that four months is enough time to play this game in its entirety, but still, this tight deadline will irritate some. Additionally, another user asked an important question regarding this leaving date:

This question has bothered many Grand Theft Auto fans who are not well-versed with the new service. Fortunately, the OP of this post responded to this query swiftly and revealed that even if a player downloads this game just before its leaving date, it will still become unavailable once it leaves the Playstation Plus catalog.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes