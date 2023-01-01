Is a GTA 6 announcement happening in 2023? Here’s a reveal release date fans predict for it

Many gamers predict a GTA 6 announcement in 2023. Keep in mind that a trailer or an article revealing the game is different from the actual release date. It's improbable that a game that wasn't officially unveiled by Rockstar Games is due to be released in 2023.

That said, an announcement is a different story altogether. Some insiders like Tom Henderson strongly believe a reveal is due this year, so it's not just random fans spouting nonsense. This article will cover some of the reasons why gamers are predicting a GTA 6 announcement in 2023.

Why gamers expect a GTA 6 announcement in 2023

In Tom Henderson's article, he speaks about how he used to state that GTA 6 was due for a 2024 or 2025 release date. The insider sticks by this claim and talks about how Rockstar Games usually announces big games two years before release.

Grand Theft Auto V was announced in 2011 and was released in 2013. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 was revealed in 2016, and gamers got the game in 2018. Another thing that Tom Henderson references is Microsoft stating that the game is expected to be playable in 2024, but he speculates that the game could be delayed until 2025.

Fans expect more reveals from Rockstar Games

One common thing that's often brought up by some gamers is that Rockstar Games stated that they would reveal more about GTA 6 "soon." The first time the company officially confirmed a new Grand Theft Auto game was on February 4, 2022.

They specifically stated:

"We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details."

Several months went by without anything important from Rockstar. It wasn't until the GTA 6 mega leak that they confirmed the footage shown was real. They tweeted about being "extremely disappointed" on September 19, 2022, their most-liked Tweet in history.

An important passage from this Tweet is:

"...We will update everybody again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready."

Months have passed, and some people expect some big information to be revealed.

Some gamers have also noted more references to GTA 6 in the latest GTA Online update. Los Santos Drug Wars contains some artwork featuring stuff found in the mega leaks. The above Tweet is one example, as Vice City Metro Mule was seen in a video with the exact same logo.

Rockstar Games unveiled the new eCola logo in an upcoming livery for the Hotring Everon. Some gamers assume that Rockstar Games is getting closer to a full announcement, which may happen in 2023.

There is no guarantee of any announcement, but plenty of vocal fans are adamant that some reveal will happen. If there is one in 2023, then the game's release date will likely be a year or two afterward.

Regarding a specific month and day, it's anybody's guess. If GTA 6 is revealed in 2023, social media will go wild, speculating what to expect in the game.

