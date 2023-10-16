Netflix reportedly wants a GTA game after getting Assassin’s Creed from Ubisoft

Netflix might be in talks with Take-Two Interactive for a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game. The streaming giant has started including mobile video games on their platform. It currently features a few such games based on shows like Stranger Things. Netflix also recently announced plans for an Assassin's Creed mobile game in partnership with Ubisoft, along with a live-action series.

Therefore, a similar partnership with Take-Two (Rockstar Games' parent company) doesn't seem far-fetched. In fact, some of Rockstar's titles are already available on Android and iOS. Whether this rumored Grand Theft Auto game on Netflix will be join them remains to be seen.

Netflix reportedly aiming for a GTA game after getting Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed

Netflix is reportedly in talks with Take-Two for a GTA game (Image via X/@GTAonlineNews)

As per a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix might be in talks with Take-Two Interactive for a GTA mobile game. Android and iOS ports of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are available on both platforms' respective app stores at the moment.

Considering the announced Assassin's Creed game on Netflix will be original, the rumored Grand Theft Auto mobile video game might also be brand new. That said, there isn't much information about how far these reported talks between Take-Two and Netflix have progressed as of now.

Netlfix announcing an Assassin's Creed mobile game (Image via Netflix.com)

However, if the rumor turns out to be true, this would certainly take Grand Theft Auto in a brand new direction. Some might be disappointed with the news since Grand Theft Auto 6 is among the top priorities of the gaming community, and developing a mobile game for Netflix instead could result in a delay.

Nevertheless, readers must remember that the Take-Two and Netflix partnership rumor is coming from a report by The Wall Street Journal, and any concrete details on the matter are yet to be revealed.

If you want to try some of the existing games on Netflix, you can either download them from your device's official app store or play them directly on the Netflix app. Either way, you must be subscribed to the streaming service to access them.

