Rockstar's plans for GTA 6 release date: Everything you need to know as per an insider

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement about the GTA 6 (officially untitled) game, as is evident through almost all social media posts shared by Rockstar Games. While the studio remains tight-lipped, Tez2, a renowned insider, has recently stated that Rockstar Games could release the upcoming title in the early phase of 2025. They also shared their thoughts on the game's announcement.

While the insider is known for various accurate predictions and leaks in the past, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt, as Rockstar Games has yet to confirm the new rumors.

Insider discloses that Rockstar Games is aiming to release GTA 6 in spring 2025

Tez2’s input on Grand Theft Auto 6’s release date (Image via Sportskeeda)

On November 4, 2023, Tez2 shared a post on GTA Forums speculating about the possible GTA 6 release date. According to them, “several devs” expect to release the highly-anticipated title in 2025.

Rockstar previously targeted the release of both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 during spring and is reportedly looking to follow suit for Grand Theft Auto 6. However, Tez2 further added that since the other two titles were eventually delayed for fall, the upcoming game could also go through a similar process.

On the game’s announcement, the insider stated the following:

“I predict an announcement coinciding with the celebration of Rockstar's anniversary somewhere between late November and early December. And if not that, then a February announcement.”

Rockstar Games will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in December 2023. According to the insider, the studio will celebrate the milestone event with various activities in Grand Theft Auto Online. They also added that there could be some announcements about the next Grand Theft Auto game towards the end of the celebrations.

Recently, there have been many predictions about the announcement of the upcoming game from random internet profiles. October 2023 was a chaotic month for the Grand Theft Auto fanbase, with a new announcement date made every other day.

However, one should note that after the GTA 6 leaks, Rockstar has never officially spoken about the upcoming title. Therefore, until the studio announces a release date, it is advised to remain skeptical.

Poll : When do you think Rockstar Games will release GTA 6? 2024 2025 1 votes