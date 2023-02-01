When can GTA Online players expect a fix for the PC exploits?

While Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal a date for a fix regarding GTA Online's PC exploits, there are a few reasons to assume that such an update should be arriving fairly soon. Rockstar Games has already commented on the massive problem before, so a patch is inevitable.

Fans know that an update is coming out. The main issue is figuring out when that will happen. Current evidence points to it being released sometime in February 2023, but no concrete proof exists to confirm it.

Note: This article is based on predictions based on some SteamDB changes, a new career opening, and the upcoming Take-Two Earnings Call.

Rockstar Games is planning an update to fix GTA Online's PC exploits

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport



If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update.If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: rsg.ms/e27e905 We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update. If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: rsg.ms/e27e905

Rockstar Games has at least been aware of the massive PC exploits since January 23, 2023. A week has passed without further knowledge of this "security-related Title Update." While Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed anything new on this matter, some have discovered that the following games are getting PC updates:

GTA 4

Red Dead Online

GTA Trilogy

Current rumors point to at least the first two games getting a security update. On a related note, gamers who have their accounts corrupted can contact Rockstar Support for assistance.

Rockstar Games is hiring people to handle something similar to the PC exploits (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, Rockstar Games does have an opening for a Cheat Software Analyst at all levels. One of the positions things included in this opening states:

"Rockstar Games is looking to hire a Cheat Software Analyst committed to keeping our games and services fun for our players through defence against cheaters, hackers, and exploiters."

The GTA Online PC exploits would obviously fall under these duties. It is worth noting that Rockstar Games could theoretically fix the current issues before this position closes. However, there is no timeframe to speak of due to Rockstar's lack of communication on this problem.

Potential community update news

Ben @videotech_



As always I’ll be covering this. Hopefully before the earnings conference Rockstar Games will share its annual Community Update.



take2games.com/ir/news/take-t… Take-Two set to report its third quarter earnings call on Monday, February 6 at 8 AM EST.As always I’ll be covering this. Hopefully before the earnings conference Rockstar Games will share its annual Community Update. Take-Two set to report its third quarter earnings call on Monday, February 6 at 8 AM EST. As always I’ll be covering this. Hopefully before the earnings conference Rockstar Games will share its annual Community Update. take2games.com/ir/news/take-t…

Some players speculate that a Community Update will be released around the time the Take-Two Earnings Call gets released on February 6, 2023. There was a Community Update last year that revealed much of Rockstar's plans for the upcoming months. GTA 6 was even confirmed to be in development by this point.

Ergo, there is a chance that Rockstar Games could announce the highly anticipated security update for GTA Online by this date. Last year's Community Update was released on February 4, 2022, and there was a Take-Two Earnings Call on February 7, 2022.

Thus, there is some precedence for Rockstar Games to do something similar in early February 2023 for a new overview of what to expect in GTA Online.

Note: This piece of speculation is just for an announcement date, as there isn't anything definitive for an actual release date for a security update.

Potential fix for the GTA Online PC exploit until then

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Delete "Rockstar Games" folder from Documents

- Reload the game to refresh profile data

#GTAOnline Temporary fix for account corruption on PC- Delete "Rockstar Games" folder from Documents- Reload the game to refresh profile data Temporary fix for account corruption on PC- Delete "Rockstar Games" folder from Documents- Reload the game to refresh profile data#GTAOnline

There are a few ways to prevent account corruption. The most popular method involves deleting the Rockstar Games folder from a person's Documents folder. Alternatively, one can contact Rockstar Support and hope they fix it.

To prevent these PC exploits from affecting a person's GTA Online account, there are two popular suggestions that some players use:

Don't play GTA Online at all. Play with a 3rd party tool like Guardian to prevent mod menus from corrupting your account.

At this point, players can only wait until Rockstar Games finally releases a security update. News of it is expected to arrive in February 2023.

