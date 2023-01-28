Rockstar’s latest job posting further highlights fans’ desire for a better GTA Online anti-cheat system

The recent GTA Online PC exploits seem to have been taken by Rockstar seriously, as the developers are now looking to upgrade their anti-cheat system.
Rockstar Games posted a job vacancy a couple of days ago for the Cheat Software Analyst (All Levels) position. The primary role will be to strengthen the defense against hackers, cheaters, and exploiters. Many players have been demanding that the developers work on their anti-cheat system since the latest PC exploits situation started.
This article shares how fans want a better GTA Online anti-cheat system and better protection against these exploits.
Fans want Rockstar to improve GTA Online's anti-cheat system
GTA Online PC exploits have created a sense of frustration among all players who enjoy the game on their computer systems. Since the reports of the dangerous exploits came to light, many in the gaming community have asked Rockstar to take this seriously and upgrade their anti-cheat systems.
Here are some of the tweets by various gamers and fans alike who have been asking for a better way to secure their online data in the game:
GTA Online PC exploits were first reported by none other than the famous insider Tez2 on January 21, 2023. They mentioned the risk these exploits pose to players' data and accounts. Based on their report, hackers and cheaters can even corrupt their accounts, which could lead to a permanent ban. They even shared an in-game screenshot that displays what the exploits look like:
- Account > Unlocks
- Account > Corrupt Account
- Account > Remove Money
- Account > Reset Mission Cooldowns
- Account > Badsport
- Account > Rank
- Account > Give Money
Another noteworthy thing is the 7999 Rank of many players in the lobby, suggesting that they could've used these exploits.
In a Twitter post on January 21, 2023, Tez2 reported that these exploits are partial remote executions, and many paid mod menus are trying to take advantage of them. They suggested that this situation could affect not only players' accounts but also their PCs.
A reliable insider, Floorball, shared a video clip on January 21, 2023, helping everyone identify if their account is corrupted. According to their Twitter post, players get stuck in clouds "indefinitely" when they try to log in to the game. Alerting players about this serious threat, they suggested:
“Avoid GTAO on PC Right Now”
How soon can Rockstar address these GTA Online PC exploits?
In a Twitter post on January 24, 2023, Rockstar Games officially acknowledged the current PC exploits and announced an upcoming security update on its support page. While the developers didn't share any timeline, one can assume it will be released soon.
If players still want to play the game on PC while Rockstar is trying to fix their security, Tez2 suggests they strictly use a firewall throughout the session.
According to Speyedr, the Guardian software from Gitlab still works and protects against these new exploits. However, they also warned about the severity of the situation, as the incorrect installation of the software could result in an attack by hackers.
Rockstar Games also seems to be planning to strengthen the security of other titles to avoid this kind of situation in the future.
