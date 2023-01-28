Rockstar’s latest job posting further highlights fans’ desire for a better GTA Online anti-cheat system

The recent GTA Online PC exploits seem to have been taken by Rockstar seriously, as the developers are now looking to upgrade their anti-cheat system.

Rockstar Games posted a job vacancy a couple of days ago for the Cheat Software Analyst (All Levels) position. The primary role will be to strengthen the defense against hackers, cheaters, and exploiters. Many players have been demanding that the developers work on their anti-cheat system since the latest PC exploits situation started.

This article shares how fans want a better GTA Online anti-cheat system and better protection against these exploits.

Fans want Rockstar to improve GTA Online's anti-cheat system

GTA Online PC exploits have created a sense of frustration among all players who enjoy the game on their computer systems. Since the reports of the dangerous exploits came to light, many in the gaming community have asked Rockstar to take this seriously and upgrade their anti-cheat systems.

Here are some of the tweets by various gamers and fans alike who have been asking for a better way to secure their online data in the game:

They're clearly profiting off of people purposefully exploiting GTA Online and in a way, putting people in danger. Tez2 @TezFunz2



New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.



Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!



Thanks to #GTAOnline PC High AlertNew extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. #GTAOnline PC High Alert⚠️New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!🚨Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. https://t.co/tyh4tCInML It's crazy how Rockstar acknowledges the mod menus and exploits such as this, and yet still refuse to add a REAL anti-cheat software like BattlEye or EAC.They're clearly profiting off of people purposefully exploiting GTA Online and in a way, putting people in danger. twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… It's crazy how Rockstar acknowledges the mod menus and exploits such as this, and yet still refuse to add a REAL anti-cheat software like BattlEye or EAC.They're clearly profiting off of people purposefully exploiting GTA Online and in a way, putting people in danger. twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu…

yan @yan14324428 @RockstarGames pls fix gta online pc make anti cheat @RockstarGames pls fix gta online pc make anti cheat

1. Implement working anti cheat system that is capable of detecting and banning such players. It's not impossible to fix #GTAOnline They just have to take care of those 3 things:1. Implement working anti cheat system that is capable of detecting and banning such players. It's not impossible to fix #GTAOnline They just have to take care of those 3 things: 1. Implement working anti cheat system that is capable of detecting and banning such players.

Adam Grimm @AGrimmWrestler @RockstarSupport @RockstarGames What we need ia an updated anti-cheat program to ban all these mod menu users running rampant over GTA Online. @RockstarSupport @RockstarGames What we need ia an updated anti-cheat program to ban all these mod menu users running rampant over GTA Online.

If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update.If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: rsg.ms/e27e905 We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update. If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: rsg.ms/e27e905 This better be a proper anti cheat. Knowing Rockstar it probably won’t but it definitely should be. Your game is unplayable. twitter.com/RockstarSuppor… This better be a proper anti cheat. Knowing Rockstar it probably won’t but it definitely should be. Your game is unplayable. twitter.com/RockstarSuppor…

TheOldMan @TheOldMan4457 #AntiCheat Rockstar Games should implement a multi-layered anti-cheat system, including both client-side checks and server-side monitoring, to effectively combat cheating in their online games." #RockstarGames Rockstar Games should implement a multi-layered anti-cheat system, including both client-side checks and server-side monitoring, to effectively combat cheating in their online games." #RockstarGames #AntiCheat

Never seen a game get THIS bad in my life, an actual security hazard, truly an achievement from Rockstar. @RockstarGames How about Rockstar adds some anti-cheat and security patches that should have been there since day 1?Never seen a game get THIS bad in my life, an actual security hazard, truly an achievement from Rockstar. @BeafThief557 @sahil_wani08 @RockstarGames How about Rockstar adds some anti-cheat and security patches that should have been there since day 1?Never seen a game get THIS bad in my life, an actual security hazard, truly an achievement from Rockstar.

마르코 @Marmalcolm__ @GhillieYT Banning won’t do anything, hasn’t Activision ban like 1 million accounts at this point and Warzone is still full of cheater’s? What rockstar need to do it install a whole new anti cheat system. However I don’t they will until GTA 6. @GhillieYT Banning won’t do anything, hasn’t Activision ban like 1 million accounts at this point and Warzone is still full of cheater’s? What rockstar need to do it install a whole new anti cheat system. However I don’t they will until GTA 6.

And rockstar can fix this hacker problem, all it takes it’s just looking into it and improving on the anti-cheat system @RockstarGames I doubt it will affect consoles anytime soon considering there’s no official way to mod either the PS5 or Xbox series X as of right nowAnd rockstar can fix this hacker problem, all it takes it’s just looking into it and improving on the anti-cheat system @PainkillerH20 @RockstarGames I doubt it will affect consoles anytime soon considering there’s no official way to mod either the PS5 or Xbox series X as of right nowAnd rockstar can fix this hacker problem, all it takes it’s just looking into it and improving on the anti-cheat system

. @blk21__ @RockstarSupport @RockstarGames We’ve been having issues with hackers for years. Instead of just putting a band-aid on top, why don’t y’all address the main issue and add a damn anti-cheat system? Plenty of other game developers does this for their PC games. But y’all too focused on grabbing our money. @RockstarSupport @RockstarGames We’ve been having issues with hackers for years. Instead of just putting a band-aid on top, why don’t y’all address the main issue and add a damn anti-cheat system? Plenty of other game developers does this for their PC games. But y’all too focused on grabbing our money.

GTA Online PC exploits were first reported by none other than the famous insider Tez2 on January 21, 2023. They mentioned the risk these exploits pose to players' data and accounts. Based on their report, hackers and cheaters can even corrupt their accounts, which could lead to a permanent ban. They even shared an in-game screenshot that displays what the exploits look like:

Account > Unlocks

Account > Corrupt Account

Account > Remove Money

Account > Reset Mission Cooldowns

Account > Badsport

Account > Rank

Account > Give Money

New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.



Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!



Thanks to #GTAOnline PC High AlertNew extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. #GTAOnline PC High Alert⚠️New extreme exploits have appeared allowing cheaters to remotely add/remove/modify your stats and permanently corrupt your account aka ban/delete.Avoid playing without a firewall rule or playing at all!🚨Thanks to @HarryGotTaken for notifying. https://t.co/tyh4tCInML

Another noteworthy thing is the 7999 Rank of many players in the lobby, suggesting that they could've used these exploits.

In a Twitter post on January 21, 2023, Tez2 reported that these exploits are partial remote executions, and many paid mod menus are trying to take advantage of them. They suggested that this situation could affect not only players' accounts but also their PCs.

A reliable insider, Floorball, shared a video clip on January 21, 2023, helping everyone identify if their account is corrupted. According to their Twitter post, players get stuck in clouds "indefinitely" when they try to log in to the game. Alerting players about this serious threat, they suggested:

“Avoid GTAO on PC Right Now”

AVOID GTAO ON PC RIGHT NOW

#GTAOnline This is how it looks like if your account gets "corrupted" due to the recent RCE exploit on PC. Basically you'll get stuck in the clouds indefinitely when trying to enter online.AVOID GTAO ON PC RIGHT NOW This is how it looks like if your account gets "corrupted" due to the recent RCE exploit on PC. Basically you'll get stuck in the clouds indefinitely when trying to enter online. AVOID GTAO ON PC RIGHT NOW#GTAOnline https://t.co/1SqGmz38Jw

How soon can Rockstar address these GTA Online PC exploits?

If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update.If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: rsg.ms/e27e905 We are aware of potential new exploits in GTA Online for PC, which we aim to resolve in an upcoming planned security-related Title Update. If you think you might have experienced any related issues, please reach out to Rockstar Support: rsg.ms/e27e905

In a Twitter post on January 24, 2023, Rockstar Games officially acknowledged the current PC exploits and announced an upcoming security update on its support page. While the developers didn't share any timeline, one can assume it will be released soon.

If players still want to play the game on PC while Rockstar is trying to fix their security, Tez2 suggests they strictly use a firewall throughout the session.

According to Speyedr, the Guardian software from Gitlab still works and protects against these new exploits. However, they also warned about the severity of the situation, as the incorrect installation of the software could result in an attack by hackers.

Speyedr @Speyedr_AU Just to reassure everyone--Guardian still works, and this new exploit doesn't somehow bypass Guardian.



HOWEVER, the chance of any user (especially beginners) setting up Guardian incorrectly in a way that doesn't protect them is too high for such a dangerous exploit. Just to reassure everyone--Guardian still works, and this new exploit doesn't somehow bypass Guardian.HOWEVER, the chance of any user (especially beginners) setting up Guardian incorrectly in a way that doesn't protect them is too high for such a dangerous exploit.

Rockstar Games also seems to be planning to strengthen the security of other titles to avoid this kind of situation in the future.

