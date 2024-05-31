"Schizophrenic ahh map": Fan-made GTA 6 map amuses Redditors

Rockstar hasn't revealed any more details about Grand Theft Auto 6 since the trailer came out, and fans have been left wondering what the GTA 6 map looks like. While many in the community have come together to create a professional-looking map, some are making their own fan-made versions. One fan shared such a map in the r/GTA6 subreddit, and other Redditors can't help but be amused by it.

Reddit user its_empty_ok shared what they claimed is a GTA 6 map they're working on. However, while there's no doubt the original poster (OP) put considerable effort into it, it's hard to understand what it means. The map is difficult to decipher, with most of the details appearing to be gibberish.

Also read: Everything known about GTA 6 map's Port Gellhorn area

Many users left hilarious messages, comparing the drawing to what one would find in the cells of a mental facility.

Users jokingly called the OP schizophrenic (Image via r/GTA6)

Someone even uploaded the iconic Pepe Silvia GIF from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Some Redditors added some funny comments under this GIF as well, comparing OP to Charlie in this scene.

More comments comparing the OP to a madman (Image via r/GTA6)

Nevertheless, OP's efforts didn't go completely in vain, as some users seemed genuinely interested in the map. One such fan asked why there are so many airports on the GTA 6 map, to which they replied they just wanted more airports in the next game.

OP just seems to like airports (Image via r/GTA6)

GTA 6 map speculations on the rise as Rockstar hasn't released any more details yet

Rockstar has only released one Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer till now, and fans are getting hyped over when they'll reveal the first GTA 6 screenshots. Meanwhile, the fan community has been rapidly progressing with its mapping project, which has been updated many times since its inception. The details for this fan-made map come from the 2022 GTA 6 leaks, as well as the official trailer itself.

Most of the Grand Theft Auto community has accepted the GTA 6 mapping project as the most accurate fan-made map. However, it should also be noted that the details seen in the 2022 leaks were from an alpha build of the game. This means the game could have changed a lot since the leaks came out, and anything based on the information from the leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

Also read: GTA 6 carjacking feature seemingly hinted by leaks

