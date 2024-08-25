  • home icon
"Shame on greedy Rockstar for taking advantage!": GTA 6 timed-console exclusivity isn't going well among PC gamers

By Rajarshi Acharya
Modified Aug 25, 2024 12:51 GMT
gta
GTA 6 PC release delay is getting on the nerves of many fans (Image via Rockstar Games)

Several GTA 6 fans have come to a conclusion as to why Rockstar is delaying the PC release of its upcoming game, and they claim that the reason is greed. As mentioned by Redditor u/XxRobloxNobxX, Rockstar wants players to buy Grand Theft Auto 6 twice, once on console and then again on PC, for maximum profit.

GTA VI releasing late on PC - It’s not that hard to understand byu/XxRobloxNobxX inGTA6
This explanation isn't hard to believe, as Rockstar has done this before. As the OP says, Rockstar isn't an indie company, so not being able to develop a AAA title for consoles and PC at the same time doesn't make any sense.

Comment byu/XxRobloxNobxX from discussion inGTA6

User u/thuneverlose called Rockstar out directly for being "greedy" and taking advantage of the fact that many players will buy GTA 6 twice out of fear of missing out.

Releasing the same game multiple times is quite profitable (Image via Reddit)
Releasing the same game multiple times is quite profitable (Image via Reddit)

Several other users added their input, and all of them seem to indicate that Rockstar wants to maximize profit as much as possible. User u/An0nisHappy is a prime example of why Rockstar reportedly delays their PC release. They admitted to buying Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 twice (on console and PC), although they promised to exercise more self-restraint this time by not buying a PS5 to play GTA 6.

On the bright side, the PC release might have a smooth launch (Image via Reddit)
On the bright side, the PC release might have a smooth launch (Image via Reddit)

Some other users pointed out, however, that it might not all be just for profit. Delaying a PC release may be beneficial from a technical standpoint. This is because it's easier to manage any launch issues this way. User u/come_on_u_coys cited Cyberpunk 2077 as an example of this, where CD Projekt RED had to deal with severe bugs on both old-gen and new-gen consoles, in addition to PC.

It's easier for developers to make games for consoles than on PCs, as the latter features a large variety of configurations. So, one good thing to come out of this GTA 6 PC delay is that it can be expected to launch without any major issues since Rockstar will have all the time in the world to create a smooth port.

GTA 6 isn't the first Rockstar Games title to have a delayed PC port

youtube-cover

It should be noted that Rockstar followed the same policy for most of their titles, including the last two Grand Theft Auto games as well as Red Dead Redemption 2. The console versions were released earlier, and the PC port came out around a year later. Most importantly, with GTA 5 and even RDR2, the PC release was more enticing because it featured several improvements.

The former had features like a first-person perspective camera, new weapons and vehicles, Rockstar Editor, and Director Mode, in addition to the graphical improvements. However, it was also released on the latest generation consoles of the time, the PS4 and the Xbox One.

So, with Grand Theft Auto 6, there's a chance that we might get to see more features and even some enhancements with the PC release.

