Here's what Strauss Zelnick had to say about GTA 6 PC release announcement

Every Grand Theft Auto PC player right now is wondering when Rockstar will make a GTA 6 PC release announcement. Right now, the game has only been announced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a release window of Fall 2025. Meanwhile, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive (the parent company of Rockstar Games), has discussed, albeit vaguely, the possibility of a PC release.

Zelnick revealed some key points about Grand Theft Auto 6 in different interviews since the game got its first trailer. So, here's everything you need to know about his recent statements.

Take-Two CEO speaks out about GTA 6 PC release announcement

As reported by VGC, in an interview conducted this week at the TD Cowen conference, the Take-Two boss addressed a query regarding whether Rockstar's decision to forgo a GTA 6 PC release announcement was final or if one would come later. Here's what he responded:

"Well, the lack of an announcement is not something that could be set in stone as near as I could tell, because the only thing that happens after the lack of an announcement is an announcement, I suppose, or a continuing lack of an announcement, I guess that could happen too. It doesn’t seem to me that either would be set in stone."

He further added:

"But Rockstar has an approach to platforms which we’ve seen before, and they will make more announcements in due time. I do believe that the right strategy for our business is to be where the consumer is, and historically what this company has done is address consumers anywhere they are, on any platform that makes sense, over time."

So, the key takeaway here is that there's a huge possibility of a GTA 6 PC release announcement in the near future. Zelnick seems to have kept it intentionally vague, as expected, but not so much that it wouldn't make sense. While we don't have an exact release date, we can be sure that it will eventually come, and that the upcoming game won't be restricted to just consoles alone.

Rockstar followed the same pattern with their last few games, starting with GTA 4. However, the Grand Theft Auto 4 PC port was rushed and as a result, we got one of the buggiest, most unplayable GTA games on PC. Since then, however, Rockstar has made extremely stable and well-optimized PC ports of their console titles, like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

So, we're hoping they do the same with their next game. Now, while the actual release date can take as long as needed to ensure a smooth and playable PC port, Rockstar should at least make an official GTA 6 PC release announcement. This will ease the anxiety that PC players have over whether the upcoming game will arrive on PC or not.

