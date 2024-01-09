Should Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT return in GTA 6: Here's why not

GTA Online has featured tons of vehicles over the years. However, a few selections, despite having speed and looks, did not appeal to the fans. With Grand Theft Auto 6 on the horizon, many are wondering if Rockstar Games is planning to incorporate some of the existing vehicles. If so, then most of them don't want Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT to make a return.

There are several reasons why this car failed to impress despite its top speed and special customization options. This article will explore these reasons and discuss why developers should consider other alternatives.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and based on the community and the writer's opinions.

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is not the best car to bring to GTA 6

As mentioned before, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a decent two-seater Armored Sports car in GTA Online. It was introduced with the Mercenaries update in 2023 and remains one of the fastest HSW vehicles in the game.

However, even its mind-boggling top speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h) — after HSW modification — does not earn it a spot on the "best car in the game" list simply due to its looks and handling. While Rockstar Games has given it a 79.29 rating in handling, even small bumps lead to skidding and spinning out of control.

This is why most players don't prefer this car for races in GTA Online, as it struggles to tackle corners and oversteers and can be a hassle in traffic. On top of that, it comes with an absurd price tag of $2,380,000. However, players will need an additional $1,418,000 for the HSW upgrades, which are only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is based on the real-life Ferrari Roma, Rockstar could not capture the essence of the original vehicle. Stinger TT feels too big and heavy for a sports car, so it struggles with handling.

Despite being slower, numerous other options are better for racing and other purposes in GTA Online. Most players prefer the Penaud La Coureuse, which is quite fast, has way better handling than the Itali GTO Stinger TT, and is comparatively cheaper.

While the Imani Tech upgrade merits consideration, Grand Theft Auto Online offers several other better options. Rockstar Games must tone down numerous details and revamp the car to add it to Grand Theft Auto 6.

These are some big reasons why most fans don't want Rockstar Games to introduce Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT to GTA 6 once it rolls out in 2025. There are way better vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online multiplayer variant that deserve to appear in the upcoming installment.

The studio might reveal more information regarding the vehicles in-game through the GTA 6 trailer 2.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes