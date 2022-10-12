Should GTA 6 bring back Vigilante side missions?

The upcoming GTA 6 game is expected to bring a lot of new elements to improve gameplay. Fans recently got an enhanced version of three of the most popular titles from the series when Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

New players got to replay Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with the launch of the definitive edition. These and other older games had excellent storylines with equally good side missions.

Vigilante, Paramedic, and Firefighter activities were left out of GTA 5, much to the frustration of fans. Rockstar Games can improve and bring back the popular optional mission in the GTA series, the Vigilante mission. An improved version with better game mechanics will make it an instant hit among fans.

GTA 6 needs to bring back a better version of the Vigilante mission

Grand Theft Auto players know the game is all about breaking the law, which often results in violence and a lot of shoot-outs. Vigilante missions give gamers the chance to play the role of the "good guy" for once, helping the law catch criminals around the city.

This mode adds a new perspective for the players, much like the Need for Speed games where players get to play as both sides of the law. Players can also get access to several law enforcement vehicles, including police cruisers and SWAT vans, as they level up by completing each mission, including cash rewards.

The difficulty increases with increasing enemies and criminals getting harder to beat. With each level, the cash rewards also increase for every successful completion.

Areas to improve in vigilante missions

Vigilante missions have always been fun in every iteration, but one frustrating aspect is when players have to start over when they fail a mission. There were no checkpoints allowed which led to many players ending up using cheats to get through each mission easily.

The vigilante mission in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has a glitch that lets players complete vigilante missions easily. Once the players activate the mission and enter an interior location and walk around for a while, a message appears saying the suspects have been taken out without much effort from the players.

Through this process, players were able to complete Vigilante levels easily. Rockstar must ensure exploits like this are eliminated, along with adding checkpoints for quick restarts from points of failed missions.

Apart from all that, Rockstar must add more achievements, better cash rewards, and some story-driven side missions to keep players as engaged as they would be while playing the main storyline missions.

Modders have shown how vigilante missions can be implemented in a modern day version of the game. This can be one of the best ways to earn a passive income while also having a good time chasing down mobs and gangsters, on both the offline storymode as well as the online mode with other players.

Fan's thoughts on the return of vigilante mission in GTA 6

It might be unlikely to see the optional Paramedic and Fire Fighter jobs return, but there's a high chance the vigilante mission might continue to be included in GTA 6 and future games in the series, which will be welcomed by players.

If Rockstar takes the time to address and resolve all the glitches and bugs, players will no doubt be delighted.

