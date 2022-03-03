5 sports that GTA 6 should introduce as side activities

GTA 6 is not going to be a sports-centric game. However, many gamers still want to see some more sports added to the series to broaden the extracurricular activities in the game.

There are sports like skateboarding and snowboarding that some gamers have been able to experience in GTA, using mods. However, this is not quite the same as Rockstar officially designing the mechanics for fans to play sports in the game.

This article will discuss 5 sports that some gamers think Rockstar should add to GTA 6.

GTA 6 needs some more sports to entertain gamers

The video above shows a gang of friends playing GTA 5 and creating their own type of sport using a small stadium and a variety of weapons. This shows how desperate some players are to engage in new sports activities.

Below are 5 sports that players would like to see added to GTA 6 to expand the player experience.

5. Ice Hockey

Even though Ice Hockey is not a very popular sport outside of the USA and Canada, fans would like to see it in GTA 6 as the game is sure to be set in an American-style loacation.

Adding ice hockey would also give players the benefit of a few new weapons. Beating enemies with a hockey stick would be a new method of execution. Players might also be able to place some bets on their favorite in-game teams.

4. Football

Football, or Soccer in America, is one of the most popular sports in the entire world. The FIFA and PES franchises have been entertaining sports fans since the 90s. As a sport that can be played by anyone, GTA fans think that Rockstar should put football into GTA 6.

The sport being in the game would entice more players to play GTA. More sports will mean a bigger audience and in the long run, a lot more success for Rockstar.

3. Baseball

The video above shows two GTA Online friends trying to play baseball using grenades, with no luck. They do this on one of the baseball pitches that can be found in Los Santos. Unfortunately these pitches are just for show, same as the ones in GTA San Andreas, which are opposite Zero's store.

GTA fans all over the world think it would be a great idea to add baseball to GTA 6. In the end, gamers have been using the baseball bat in the game for over 20 years already and their swing must be very good at this point.

2. Basketball

Many gamers who played GTA San Andreas will remember that CJ had the ability to shoot some hoops in the game. However, the mechanics were very basic and would not allow him to play a full game.

Fans would love to see basketball return to the game more than most sports. There are many popular NBA-style games with millions of players who would definitely jump onto the GTA bandwagon if they introduced this sport to the game.

1. Olympic Sports

While all of the sports in the Olympics can make up a single game, many fans would like to see an Olympic Stadium in GTA 6 where players can take part in different sports.

Fans think it would be amazing, especially with an online version, to challenge friends and other gamers to foot races, high jumps, swimming, and much more. Having an enormous stadium in the game would also be brilliant for future missions and online jobs. There could even be a heist that might require players to steal all of the Olympic medals.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Mayank Shete