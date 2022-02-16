5 weapons from other Rockstar titles that should be featured in GTA 6

Rockstar has created some mind-blowing titles over the years since their start in the 90s. Now moving into 2022, fans of the company wait with bated breath on the next piece of news about GTA 6.

While some gamers are excited about the new cars that will appear in the next big GTA game, many others are more concerned with what weapons will be available to use in the game. They hope for a host of new weapons.

This article will discuss five weapons from other Rockstar games that should be featured in GTA 6.

What other Rockstar weapons would fit well in GTA 6

5) Shard of glass (Manhunt)

Manhunt protagonist approaches enemy with glass shard (Image via YouTube @RockstarWatchTV)

The shard of glass used in the Manhunt games is a fierce and frightening weapon. Most of the weapons from this game are items found in alleys and abandoned buildings. They are crude and violent and include other items such as a plastic bag for smothering and a crowbar for a blunt melee weapon.

GTA 5 had plenty of melee weapons to choose from. However, fans think it would be good to include others in GTA 6. The shard of glass would work as a weapon and could be easily obtained by simply breaking any window in the game.

4) Slingshot (Bully)

Childish but fun as a weapon (Image via Sportskeeda)

A slingshot would be an enjoyable addition to GTA 6. Many gamers are surprised that Rockstar has not already introduced this as a possible weapon in previous GTA games.

It would not be intended as any serious weapon with upgrades, but more upbeat like the use of snowballs in GTA Online. However, players could upgrade it to the super slingshot and perhaps do more damage.

3) Spiked Bat (Manhunt)

Much nastier than your average baseball bat (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA 6 hopefuls are no strangers to using a baseball bat in the game, ever since GTA 3. The weapon has made a return in most games in the series and is a classic melee weapon that players can rely on.

Fans think that it might make some scenes and missions more intense if the bat in GTA 6 was full of large, bent and rusty nails. Plus, it reminds some fans of Neegan from The Walking Dead TV show.

2) .38 Revolver (Max Payne)

A more classic and smaller caliber revolver (Image via Sportskeeda)

GTA fans had revolvers in the game before. In GTA Vice City, there was a Python-type one. What the players have not seen, though, is a smaller and more discreet six-shooter.

The .38 Revolver from the Max Payne games is a classic police gun from a bygone era. It comes in snub-nosed versions, which gamers and fans think would look very cool in the new GTA.

1) Lancaster Repeater (Red Dead)

A fun gun from one brilliant game to another (Image via Sportskeeda)

This list of weapons from Rockstar games would not be complete without mentioning one of the most popular guns from the Red Dead Redemption series. In GTA 5, fans have discovered the famous Red Dead easter eggs of the Stone Hatchet and the Double-Action Revolver.

It would make perfect sense for a Red Dead weapon in GTA 6, and what better choice than the ever-classic Lancaster Repeater rifle.

