5 best police mods for GTA 5 in 2022

Nearly a decade after its release, Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) is still one of the best open-world games out there. The modding community has made things even better by constantly releasing mods that include new features to enhance a player's overall gaming experience.

From new weapons to vehicles and improved NPC behavior, the addition of new mods to GTA 5 makes it worth trying out at least once. GTA 5 isn't the first game to receive mods, with even older titles from the Rockstar Games franchise still being modded for better visual enhancements.

Roleplaying has caught up with GTA players with a host of options now available. The GTA series in general has centered around stealing vehicles and being chased by the police. This article looks at the top five mods in GTA 5, which allow them to play as cops. The list is not ranked in any order.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinions.

Top 5 GTA 5 police mods that bring unique missions and vehicles (2022)

5) LSPD: Dangerous Individuals

LSPD: Dangerous Individuals lets players become part of Los Santos' finest and enjoy all the action of being in a police chase. The patch can be downloaded here.

This mod brings in intelligent criminals who will do everything possible to outrun the cops. This isn't to say that the cops are without certain advantages, as they will still have access to roadblocks and numerous tools to help catch criminals, while also being able to call for backup.

Three distinct game modes are included in the mod, and with the addition of new vehicles and random criminals, each chase can be super exciting.

4) NFS Spike Mod – Drop Spike

Playing a cop in high-speed chases was made famous in the Need for Speed (NFS) franchise. Now, GTA 5 gamers can experience a similar rush with NFS Spike mod by Transmet & BUG-MAN-FR. The mod can be downloaded here.

This simple mod lets players deploy a row of spikes from the back of their cop cars which, when timed and executed well, can pop the tires of the cars that are behind them. It can be just as fun as NFS games with vehicles spinning out of control once caught in the spikes and getting their tires deflated in the middle of a high-speed chase.

To make things even more exciting, spikes can be deployed even when on foot, to stop highway traffic or just for the sake of creating chaos.

3) Better Chases+

This mod by Daimian takes realism to a higher level as it completely revamps the in-game wanted level progression system. This means the mod makes the police response a lot more proportional to the actual threat posed by the player.

Better Chases+ adds an all-new arrest-warrant system to the game, enabling cops to continue looking for criminals even after they have escaped a chase. This way, they can be nabbed the next time their they appear in public.

Everything from the character's name, clothing, height, weight, race and gender to the vehicle's color, class, make, model and plate number are noted down and cops will be on a constant lookout for the criminal. These additions make cop chases a whole lot more entertaining.

2) PoliceMenu V

Cheats should not be limited to players alone, and with the PoliceMenu V mod, cops also get a cheat menu. It enables cops to gain access to all vehicles and resources from the LSPD right out of thin air. The mod can be downloaded here.

For those roleplaying as cops, this mod lets them change their player model, instantly get a police car, quickly repair vehicles, spawn a police partner to assist them, and a lot more, all from the in-game menu. This can be super helpful to those playing as cops while chasing down criminals while requiring assistance.

1) LSPD First Response

Perhaps the best police mod to date, LSPD First Response is the most ambitious police roleplay mod created for GTA 5. The mod, which can be downloaded here, involves not just high-speed chases and shootouts, but also negotiations, investigations, and even shows the daily life of a cop in Los Santos.

One of the features preferred by many is playing the role of a corrupt cop. Corrupt policement can either let criminals get away with murder or have someone arrested for no reason.

COnsidering the various possibilities, this is perhaps one of the best mods for anyone looking to extend their gametime. While there are many such mods, these select five will continue to remain fan favorites as a result of their attention to detail and the sheer fun they bring to GTA V.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

