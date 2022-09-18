5 most common GTA Online PC bugs in 2022

Rockstar Games' GTA Online has been around now for a decade since its release, and players still have a great time playing it with friends and strangers. It is an advanced but one of the most compatible games to run on outdated systems. The experience is hampered a lot when one finds bugs.

Since most of these bugs are common, there are a lot of solutions posted across forums to find an easy fix. This article will aim to help gamers with solutions to five of the most common glitches found in GTA Online.

Most common GTA Online bugs and their solutions

1) Missing textures

This is one of the most common bugs that those with low-end rigs frequently face. Missing texture means there might be objects or entire roads that might not get rendered. This bug might lead to gamers missing out on objects and pathways that are critical to progressing in jobs.

There are a couple of ways through which one can fix this issue.

Solution 1:

This is one of the solutions shared by YouTuber AnEstonian.

Pause the game to open GTA Online's main menu

Minimize the game and then open Task Manager

Look for GTA 5 and expand it

Then look for GTA 5.exe and change the process' priority to "High"

Solution 2:

On the loading screen, click on Settings

Click on the Graphics sub-menu and choose V-Sync

Set V-Sync to Half

These solutions should fix the missing texture issues faced when playing the game online.

2) Frozen loading screen

Loading screens can be annoying to sit through, especially before or after completing a mission or a heist. Usually, the bug prevents one from connecting to a session by freezing while the Loading or Joining Online Session message is displayed.

This can happen when the game is trying to connect to a server in another country or can quite simply be a networking error. This bug mostly takes place when the "skycam" loading screen comes up.

One can follow the simple steps mentioned below to fix this bug:

Minimize the game or just hit the Ctrl+Alt+Del key combo

Click Task Manager from the list of options

Go to the performance tab and click on "Open Resource Monitor" found below

Find GTA5.exe and right-click to bring up the sub-menu "Suspend Process"

Click on Suspend Process to suspend GTA Online for 10-15 seconds

Right-click on GTA5.exe after 10-15 seconds and choose "Resume Process"

Maximize the game and it should load from the skycam

Fairly simple steps to continue playing without having to disconnect from the session.

3) White screen after heists

Heists in GTA Online are missions that require a lot of planning and setup. Gamers looking to spend a lot of time playing the game usually kick-start a heist and take it all the way, for the pure fun of being engaged and staying entertained for a long time, with friends or random players.

Unfortunately, this bug strikes right after a heist has gone down and when one has to wait for the game to be saved and the final take to get credited. After completing the Diamond Casino heist, this bug shows an unresponsive white screen that either keeps gamers waiting or forces them to exit the game, losing progress at times.

Fortunately, YouTuber GhostVaperYT has given the community a simple fix to tackle this bug:

When the cutscene starts showing the rewards, quickly press ALT + F4 + ESC three times

The Save symbol should pop-up in the corner

Press ALT + F4 + ESC once more and then press ALT + F4 to quit the game

Players will have their rewards saved when they log back in

4) Tutorial replay

This one's a toughie and is one of the weirdest on the list as it started affecting players after the May 2022 update.

Rockstar released the update to fix a lot of bugs and glitches in the game, affecting mostly the Online mode. Ironically, it brought in this annoying bug that forced some players to go through the tutorial once again.

Rockstar duly rolled back the update to stop the bug from affecting more gamers, but some are still complaining about it. The only solution for now is for them to either go through the entire tutorial once again to get rid of the bug or to look for another update.

5) Losing connection

GTA Online players have a common foe with internet DNS settings ejecting them from sessions online and the game showing the following message:

"Internet connection has been lost, re-establish connection to play GTA Online. Please return to Grand Theft Auto V."

A quick fix was shared by YouTuber fix IT and the steps to follow are as given below:

Disconnect the network cable or disconnect from Wi-fi

Connect back after a minute

Open Control Panel, then Network and Internet, and then Network and Sharing Center

Click on the link under Connections

Click on Properties from the dialog-box

Select TCP/IPv4, click on Properties

Under "Use the following DNS server addresses" enter the following:

Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8

Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4

Click on OK to close all the dialog boxes and launch the game to connect smoothly

