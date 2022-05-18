GTA 5 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One gets a bug fix patch

Rockstar Games has been constantly releasing quite a few small patches and bug fixes for GTA 5 and GTA Online, and this new patch is also no different.

On May 17, a new Grand Theft Auto Online/Grand Theft Auto 5 patch was released for all the last-gen consoles, which had a size of around 300 MB.

Although fans have gotten used to these minor fixes, many were still surprised that Grand Theft Auto 5 is also getting a bug fix, as this generally does not happen that often.

In any case, nothing new has been added to this patch, and fans should not raise their hopes for any kind of new content anytime soon.

More details about the new GTA 5 and GTA Online patch

GTANet @GTANet

GTANet @GTANet

A new #GTAV #GTAOnline patch was just released on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, weighing in at about 300 MB. What it fixes exactly is still unknown, but there are reports it fixes the "first person sniper aiming" crash observed on these platforms!

The patch mainly focuses on improving the game's stability and performance. One of the main issues that this patch fixed is the crash that occurs when players are equipped with Heavy Sniper MKII while in the first-person view mode.

This appears to be the main focus of this patch, but Rockstar also fixed other types of crashes in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online.

The last update by Rockstar Games was also aimed at fixing crashes, and this has caused a lot of fans to speculate if all of these bug fixes are done for any new-gen update that might happen soon on the PC version. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport Title Update 1.60 for Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. support.rockstargames.com/articles/62964… Title Update 1.60 for Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online is now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. support.rockstargames.com/articles/62964…

Rockstar Games has released an official blog post about this patch that players can find in the tweet above.

Most of the responses from fans about this update have been mixed, and it is not surprising as Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto 5 have not received any substantial content updates for a while now.

And with all the rumors and leaks going around for Grand Theft Auto 6 fans have been on the edge waiting for something new.

This update is also pretty minor and is mainly aimed at fixing a bug that has been in the game since December. So because of this, fans are a little underwhelmed, but it looks like they are slowly getting used to these small updates.

Rockstar Games have been very responsive to all these patches and bug fixes as it appears that they are focusing on fixing these minor issues before tackling anything significant. The user above received a quick reply from Rockstar Support when they voiced their problem.

Players can still have some optimism for the future with these updates, but again they should raise their hopes too high.

Edited by R. Elahi