Should GTA 6 have a dark and depressing story like GTA 4? Here's what fans think

GTA 4 is often regarded as the darkest and most depressing game in the series. This has left some wondering whether GTA 6 should follow the same path. Grand Theft Auto fans on Reddit expressed their opinions regarding this topic when josephkaplan75 brought this up in a recent post. The user asked whether the next game ought to have a terrible conclusion, à la Grand Theft Auto 4.

It should be noted that Grand Theft Auto 4 is somewhat non-linear, with several choices being offered regarding the lives of some characters. The game also has two different endings, although both are dark and tragic. In one ending, Niko loses his cousin and closest friend, Roman, while in the other, he loses the love of his life, Kate McReary.

User Limacy suggested that the next game should look for a balance between Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 so that it is lighter than IV but darker than V. This makes sense because while Grand Theft Auto IV is often considered very dark, Grand Theft Auto V is sometimes seen as too cheerful or less serious.

Redditor joanerub replied to this suggestion, adding that Grand Theft Auto VI should feel more like Red Dead Redemption 2. It's widely known that RDR2 is one of the most movie-like titles Rockstar Games has ever made. While it's not entirely dark and depressing, it possesses a touch of realism lacking in Grand Theft Auto. The good ending feels cathartic, even if one of the protagonists dies at the end.

Grand Theft Auto IV, at its core, is a satire of all the negative aspects of society and culture. Rockstar continued this trend in its sequel, Grand Theft Auto V, but it often felt shallow or surface-level.

Call_me_Wo pointed out that GTA VI doesn't necessarily have to be as dark and depressing as IV, but it shouldn't be as shallow as V. Another user, dunnooooo31, explained that although the world of San Andreas felt superficial in Grand Theft Auto V, it managed to nail the hollow feeling of Los Angeles. They added that the NPCs and characters only served to heighten this sensation.

Overall, while most fans prefer a more serious storyline, some appear to have had their fill of depressing stories in Rockstar Games' titles.

Everything we know about the GTA 6 story so far

While Rockstar hasn't revealed much about Grand Theft Auto VI, the first official trailer and the 2022 leaks have already given us plenty of information. For instance, we know who the GTA 6 main characters are — Jason and Lucia. Lucia appears to be under probation, as she's seen wearing an ankle tag in the official artwork.

The trailer reveals that she has spent time in prison and that she's also robbed stores along with Jason. The two also appear to be romantically involved, and they could be a couple in the events of the storyline. One of the leaked clips showed them both robbing a diner together, so this might be a recurring feature.

Some other characters revealed in the leaks include someone called Wyman, although his impact on the story is unknown. You might need to collect some car parts for this character, as data miners found a type of collectible referring to Wyman.

Fans will get to know more about the game once Rockstar Games reveals the GTA 6 trailer 2, or when the game eventually releases in fall 2025.

