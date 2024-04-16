Should GTA Online Custom Plates feature return in GTA 6?

The GTA Online Custom Plates feature is greatly appreciated by players who love tinkering with their in-game cars' appearance. Albeit a minute detail overall, it lets them add a personal touch to their vehicles. Those interested can visit Rockstar Games' License Plate Creator website, pick from a selection of plate designs, write their desired custom text, and order the vanity plate for one of their cars. The order can be processed for free by driving that car into a Los Santos Customs outlet.

With the next GTA game set to release next year, many are wondering about its features. While not much has been revealed yet, Rockstar Games should have the GTA Online Custom Plates feature return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Why the GTA Online Custom Plates feature should return in GTA 6

Car customization is one of the most popular GTA Online features. Since there is a lot of expectation from GTA 6, the game must outperform its predecessor in such departments. It goes without saying that the Custom Plates feature alone will not be a game changer, but it is an element that, if absent, will be missed.

As mentioned earlier, the Custom Plates feature lets players have custom texts on their GTA Online cars' license plates. There are many players who want to do the same in the next title as well.

That being said, there are some improvements that need to be made to make the overall experience much better. For instance, Rockstar Games needs to add more plate designs, preferably ones featuring the names of other in-game cities, like Las Venturas, San Fierro, and Liberty City.

Interestingly, a Las Venturas plate was added to the game recently, but it can only be used on the car that it came with, that too if players claimed that specific vehicle after completing the related Salvage Yard Robbery.

The Las Venturas plate in question (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

Unfortunately, it remains to be seen if this feature returns in GTA 6 as there have been no official announcements yet.

Players can continue designing custom vanity plates for their cars in GTA Online while they wait to see if the feature returns in the next game.

Notably, a recently discovered GTA Online Custom Plates glitch is allowing players to paint their cars' stock rims. The glitch was still working as of writing but could get patched at any time.

