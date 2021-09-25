Should GTA Online players start an MC Club in 2021?

Even in 2021, MC Clubs are still relevant in GTA Online, and newer players should consider running one.

MC Clubs have been a mainstay since 2016. Presidents can perform many different missions. These clubs also let players run shady businesses, and are a good way to make lots of money in GTA Online.

While the game has other types of organizations, MC Clubs are still a viable alternative. GTA Online allows up to eight players to join a club. With the current GTA Online event, now is the perfect time to get started.

GTA Online: Here is why players should run an MC Club in 2021

There are many different ways to earn cash in GTA Online. MC Clubs offer a big piece of that pie, and right now is a great time to start one.

Potentially great profits

First and foremost, MC Club businesses are worth their investments. GTA Online fans can use the following as a good source of income:

Document Forgery

Weed Farm

Counterfeit Cash

Meth Lab

Cocaine Factory

Players can have up to five of these businesses. They can be purchased at Maze Bank Foreclosures. Each of them has different setup costs and payouts. Players also have to keep an eye on their products and supplies. Notably, it's better to buy these supplies instead of stealing them.

If they play their cards right, users will take in a massive income. They can earn a gross profit of $652,000. However, they must fully upgrade each business to realize its maximum potential. Also, it will take a few days to make a return on the original investment.

A sense of camaraderie

It's not just about the money. GTA Online is also about player interaction. MC Clubs are designed with cooperation in mind. Most players are going to fight each other in the lobbies, so it's always a good idea to bring some backup.

MC Clubs can build a strong friendship between members. Everyone starts off as a prospect. However, they can build their way up to a respectable position. Suffice to say, there is true progression with this particular mode.

Players can always recruit via the Interaction Menu.

GTA Online: Deadline offers double the rewards

Take advantage of these ongoing deals (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is celebrating Deadline week. This will last all the way until 29 September 2021. Players can earn double on product sales for their MC Club. This mainly applies to select MC Sell Missions.

There are also 40 percent discounts on MC Clubhouses and upgrades. Resupply costs will also be cut in half. Best of all, certain motorbikes will be sold at a cheaper rate. This includes the Dinka Vindicator, which is now 40 percent off the original price.

GTA Online players should take advantage while they can. Indubitably, now is a great time to start an MC Club in 2021.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

