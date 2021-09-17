Should Rockstar Games prioritize GTA 5 on Android instead of another console port?

GTA 5 lacks an official port on Android devices, yet Rockstar chooses to prioritize other console ports.

Focusing on an official Android port would be tricky. There's no issue with its playerbase (there are millions of Android users with an upgraded device). Instead, it's a logistics problem when it comes to developing a game as massive as GTA 5 on mobile devices.

Should Rockstar Games strictly focus on a GTA 5 port forAndroid?

Some gamers want this to be a reality (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games isn't omniscient. They can't work on GTA 6, trilogy remasters, and a port of GTA 5 to phones all at the same time. Theoretically, they could, but it would likely result in some severe issues for the consumer down the line. Video game companies have limited resources, even when they have substantial budgets.

It's still worth humoring the idea of a GTA 5 port for Android. If this happens, then they will likely do one for iOS devices as well. Both markets are prevalent. Hence, most developers try to release their apps on both platforms. The potential profits far outweigh the costs.

GTA 5 is a gargantuan game compared to the other GTA titles officially available on these devices. The most recent GTA game on the Google Playstore is GTA Liberty City Stories. Needless to say, it's a substantially smaller game compared to GTA 5.

The disadvantages of porting GTA 5 to Android

GTA 5 wouldn't be easy to port (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main disadvantage of porting GTA 5 to Android devices is that it would inevitably be downgraded in certain aspects. Ideally, GTA 5 needs to be small enough so that mobile users won't rely on external storage methods.

Otherwise, it becomes costly for the consumer (not to mention inconvenient). Of course, that means GTA 5 would have to be downgraded in certain aspects. The most obvious facet to suffer would be the graphics.

If that's not enough, then more optimization has to occur. This statement isn't too bad for the consumer, but it would be brutal for the programmers. Porting the game to another generation of consoles is more manageable and is guaranteed to make a profit.

The advantages of porting GTA 5 to Android

There are unofficial ways to play GTA 5 on Android as it is right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Naturally, the main benefit of porting GTA 5 to Android devices is mobility. It's easy to pull up a phone in most parts of the world. Trying to do the same with a console is incredibly inconvenient.

It's a different experience altogether. It also involves a market entirely different from console gamers. While there is some overlap between the two, it's worth noting that there are plenty of mobile-exclusive players.

Everybody needs a phone in this day and age. However, the same can't be said for consoles. Hence, that's why some people primarily play mobile games. If GTA 5 were optimized for Android phones, it would attract a whole new market for Rockstar Games.

