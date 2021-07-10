Should Rockstar release GTA 5 before GTA 4 for Android and iOS smartphones?

Many of Rockstar's GTA games have been ported to Android/iOS, but GTA 5 and GTA 4 are not among them.

If someone were to type in "GTA 4 android" on Google or YouTube, they'd be bombarded with dozens of clickbait videos. These videos supposedly show a GTA 4 or GTA 5 gameplay on Android and provide links to download the game.

Unfortunately, as many fans are already aware, most of these videos are completely fake. The download links may redirect them to another pirated GTA game which is already available for Android. These websites are generally unsafe, and fans should visit them at their own risk.

Many hopeful fans, excited at the prospect of a new mobile GTA game, end up falling for these clickbait tactics. This emboldens the uploaders to keep doing the same thing.

GTA 5 or GTA 4? Which game should get a mobile release before the other?

Is Rockstar releasing mobile ports to GTA 5 and GTA 4?

Many clickbait videos on YouTube may claim that Rockstar is going to release GTA 4 or GTA 5 on mobile devices. This is completely untrue, as Rockstar has never announced such a thing, nor is it likely that they ever will.

There have been unofficial fan-made ports to GTA 4, and indie game developer New Games Corporation is currently working on porting both HD Universe games. However, these are drastically different from their PC/console variant as it is much more difficult to work on mobile ports.

As a result, these ports are much less visually appealing than the originals, and would have to be downgraded significantly to make them work.

If Rockstar did make a port, which game would be released first?

If fans were to suppose, hypothetically, that Rockstar is working on a mobile version of the HD GTA games, which game would come out first? This is an interesting question that has brought forward many theories.

Going by the year of release and the ease of development, GTA 4 would be the natural answer to this question. Yet if players were to consider the scale of profits that GTA 5 is involved in, then it would be the more practical choice.

The major reason why Rockstar won't port any more GTA games is not because of the technical restraints but the capacity to earn profits. L.A. Noire saw a remastered release on the Nintendo Switch because players on that console are more likely to pay the desired amount for such a game.

On the other hand, even the most expensive Android games are much cheaper than the average price of games on the Switch.

