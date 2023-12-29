"Simpsons Hit n Run vibes": Fans react to the GTA Vice City gameplay in the GTA 4 engine

A group of modders, Revolution Team, is porting GTA Vice City to Grand Theft Auto 4's engine. While mods of this nature have existed in the past, they have only been limited to maps. However, Revolution Team aims to bring several other Grand Theft Auto Vice City elements to the RAGE engine via this mod, whose in-development gameplay was streamed a few days ago.

Fan reception has mostly been positive and displays excitement. Funnily enough, one did compare it to the Simpsons Hit n Run game. In this article, we will look at the upcoming mod's recently showcased gameplay and some fan reactions.

GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod aims to bring the fan-favorite game to GTA 4's engine

Revolution Team streamed Grand Theft Auto Vice City Nextgen Edition's in-development gameplay on December 26, 2023, on its official YouTube channel. A portion of the said stream can be viewed in u/NiteVelocity1's Reddit post above featuring Vice City's story mode mission, Back Alley Brawl.

Comparisons were drawn to Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition, which is the title's official remaster. Unfortunately, it was a major disappointment and upset countless fans of the original game.

That said, one of the reactions compared the gameplay to Radical Entertainment's Simpsons Hit n Run game.

The character animations and driving mechanics in the clip look exactly like Grand Theft Auto 4. You can also hear its protagonist, Niko Bellic, and supporting character, Little Jacob, for a brief moment, but that is maybe because the GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition mod is still a work in progress.

The process of bringing GTA Vice City to RAGE is quite ambitious. Revolution Team plans to bring all of Grand Theft Auto Vice City's missions, original radio stations, cars, characters, and pedestrians from the game's Xbox version, additional fixes and improvements, and more.

However, some are worried that Rockstar or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, might attempt to take it down.

For those unaware, several mods related to Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas were taken down before the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in 2021. While there is concern regarding this mod facing a similar fate, it doesn't seem like the modders have been contacted by Rockstar or Take-Two yet.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Nextgen Edition's first trailer was released on December 21, 2023, on Revolution Team's official YouTube channel, and according to it, the mod shall be available in 2024.

If the mod gets released successfully, it could be a nice little trip to Vice City before GTA 6 releases in 2025. The latter's trailer debuted on December 5, 2023, confirming the return of Vice City to the franchise after 2006.

The sequel's trailer also introduced us to its female protagonist, Lucia, and showcased many other characters, one of which, interestingly, led to the Florida Joker controversy.

