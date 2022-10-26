One common issue that GTA Online players often encounter is, "why can't I hear other players." It can be a frustrating problem for anybody wishing to take advantage of voice chat, but the solution is quite simple. Basically, it will involve adjusting one setting on the Interaction Menu.

The whole process will only take a minute of the player's time. Do note that the following steps are primarily for freemode. This guide will also include ways to open the Interaction Menu since most players suffering from this issue are likely new to the game.

GTA Online guide: How you can fix the "why can't I hear other players" problem

You can do this very quickly (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is how GTA Online players can summon the Interaction Menu:

PS4 and PS5 players hold down the touchpad

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players hold down the View button

PC players hold down the 'M' key

Here is a step-by-step guide to fix the "why can't I hear other players" problem:

Bring up the Interaction Menu. Scroll down to 'Voice Chat.' Change its current setting to 'Everyone.'

Doing so should now make you able to hear everybody in the lobby. It's easy to miss, especially since some players might accidentally change this setting while scrolling through their Interaction Menu.

You might also need to adjust your volume settings (Image via Rockstar Games)

On a related note, you need to make sure that all of the volume settings are adjusted accordingly. If the relevant settings are too low, then you need to max them out to obviously hear what's going on in GTA Online.

Once you're able to hear other players, that means you've solved the "why can't I hear other players" problem.

How to mute specific players

It's easy to mute people in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Hearing everybody can be nice, but there will come a time when at least one player is too annoying to hear. In those circumstances, you might wish to know how to mute somebody. There are two main ways to do this:

Change the Interaction Menu voice chat from 'Everybody' to a different setting like 'No-One.' Mute a specific player via the pause menu.

The first option is good if the whole lobby is annoying, but the second option is more useful when it's just a single person annoying you. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to mute them:

Pause the game (keep in mind that you will be vulnerable while pausing, so do it in a safe location) Head to the 'Online.' Select the annoying player that you wish to mute. Select the "Toggle Mute" option.

It's that simple. You can also choose to undo the mute by following the same steps should the occasion arise where you wish to unmute somebody.

Summary

Everything related to GTA Online's audio is done either through the Interaction Menu or the pause menu. The former is necessary for enabling voice chat in general, whereas the latter is valuable for fine-tuning your experience with the game. This summary is relevant to GTA Online on all current playable platforms.

