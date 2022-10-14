Special Vehicle Work in GTA Online offering 2x bonuses (October 13-19, 2022)

This week brings a lot of Halloween-themed activities with the usual discounts and 2x RP and GTA$ as well. Among the usual, Special Vehicle Work in GTA Online offers 2x bonuses this week, from 13 to 19 October.

CEOs and VIPs in the game can get a handsome payout by completing these missions. Players must defeat rivals and deliver select vehicles to the drop-off zone. Special Vehicle Work missions can be played with two to four players, and the 2x payout will make it worth the effort.

GTA Online offering 2x bonuses on Special Vehicle Work this week

To get started on special vehicle work missions, the basic requirement for beginners would be to become a CEO by purchasing an Executive Office from the Dynasty8 website. Once purchased, players can register as a CEO by opening the Interaction menu and selecting "SecuroServ."

Once registered as CEO, players can launch cargo missions from the computer in their office. Special Vehicle Work missions will be initially locked. They get unlocked by completing a certain number of Vehicle Cargo missions, and players must also steal a certain amount of vehicles.

The unlocking requirements for Special Vehicle Work missions are given below:

Escape Escort (4 vehicles)

Breakdown Recovery (8 vehicles)

Cleanup Op (12 vehicles)

Asset Seizure (16 vehicles)

Firewall Protection (20 vehicles)

Coast Guard Duty (24 vehicles)

End of Transmission (28 vehicles)

Arms Embargo (32 vehicles)

These missions can be done from Rank 1, so even beginners can get their hands on these missions to get started. These missions can also be completed without much time.

Earn double rewards (October 13 - 19)

Players can earn double GTA$ and RP this week with Special Vehicle Work. This could be a good source of income for the rest of the week, especially for beginners or even other players looking to make quick money. Players can launch one of the Special Vehicle Work missions from their SecuroServ computer at the office.

Once players select their desired mission, click on the "Launch Mission" button. A confirmation message will appear on the screen, and upon confirmation, a lobby screen will come up just as in every other match. The lobby screen will display several options, including an option for the exit vehicle.

Once everything is set up, the host can initiate the mission. Associates will automatically get invited, or if they're in the host's office, they will automatically join. Special Vehicle Work missions should not take more than 15 to 30 minutes, depending on players' gameplay style and difficulty.

Rewards upon successful completion of each mission

Upon completing the missions, all the vehicles involved will be unlocked at Warstock Cache & Carry with a special SecuroServ trade price. If these vehicles get purchased, they will be stored in the underground garage. If the vehicles get destroyed, they will be replaced by a new vehicle in the same garage.

Players can make up to GTA$30,000 to GTA$40,000 in revenue every 15-30 minutes by completing these missions, with GTA Online's 2x rewards this week. A few hours spent every day on these missions can easily get players enough money for upgrades and new procurements in the game.

